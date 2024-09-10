HELLENiQ ENERGY's Q224 results showed a continuation of Q124 trends, with refining margins trending down but increased year-on-year oil prices and operational improvements driving sales and earnings growth. Q2 sales of €3,274m were up 9.9% y-o-y, adjusted EBITDA of €232m was up 42% y o y and adjusted net income of €73m was up 192% y-o-y. The Q224 HELLENiQ benchmark margin declined to $5.5/bbl, from $8.8/bbl in Q124, but was above the $4.4/bbl achieved in Q223. The company noted that the Q324 estimated refining margin has averaged $3.9/bbl, which is lower than Q224, and management expects a more normalised H224.

