Bandung, W Java, Indonesia, Sept 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 44th ASEAN Railway CEOs' Conference (ARCEOs' Conference) was successfully held in Bandung, Indonesia, from September 2-5, 2024. With the theme "Driving Sustainability with Digital Innovation," this year's ARCEOs' Conference focused on sustainable and eco-friendly railway development supported by digital transformation in safety and service aspects.Minister of Transportation of Republic of Indonesia Budi Karya Sumadi with the delegates of 8 ASEAN railway operators Inaugurate the opening of The 44th ASEAN Railway CEOs' Conference (ARCEOs' Conference) in Bandung, Indonesia, Monday.Representing Indonesia, PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) (KAI) was appointed as the organizing committee for the ARCEOs' Conference, which was attended by seven other ASEAN railway operators including Keretapi Tanah Melayu (Malaysia), Vietnam Railways (Vietnam), Ministry of Public Works and Transport (Cambodia), Lao National Railways (Laos), Philippine National Railways (Philippines), Myanma Railways (Myanmar), and State Railway of Thailand (Thailand).ARCEOs' Conference delegates experience The first high-speed train in ASEAN, WhooshIn his address, Minister of Transportation of Republic of Indonesia Budi Karya Sumadi highlighted that Indonesia is currently experiencing significant growth in the railway sector with the operation of the first high-speed train in the ASEAN region, Whoosh."Moreover, in urban rail transportation, Indonesia is expanding its MRT network with ongoing construction, in addition to the Jabodebek LRT, and the latest is the Autonomous Rail Transit in Nusantara as the next capital city," he explained.The introduction of high-speed trains aims to advance transportation in Indonesia to enhance connectivity and the economy between Jakarta and Bandung through modern, eco-friendly mass transit. With the high-speed train, passengers need not worry about long travel times, as the Jakarta-Bandung route is covered in just 28 minutes, with a maximum speed reaching 350 km/h. Featuring more spacious and modern interiors, the high-speed train offers three classes with a total capacity of up to 601 passengers and dedicated spaces for the disabled.The event included several working group sessions to share best practices and discuss various issues ranging from the implementation of digital technology, railway human resource development, digital marketing, service transformation, to the application of high-tech railways like high-speed trains.KAI CEO Didiek Hartantyo stated that the goal of the 44th ARCEOs' Conference is to strengthen relationships and cooperation among railway operators and industry stakeholders in ASEAN. Didiek emphasized that working together allows for achieving greater accomplishments and truly realizing the ASEAN spirit of mutual benefit, shared success, and resilience in facing various challenges."This year, our theme is 'Driving Sustainability with Digital Innovation.' We believe this theme stems from the global challenges we face, including the urgent need to address climate change, improve operational efficiency, and meet the growing demand for more sustainable transportation options. Additionally, advancements in technology and changes in customer demands play a significant role in shaping our focus," Didiek said.Delegates had the opportunity to experience the Whoosh train from Padalarang Station in Bandung, West Java, to Halim Station in Jakarta, followed by a tree planting activity. In addition to Whoosh, delegates had the chance to ride the Panoramic Train, designed to offer panoramic views along the journey with very large windows on both sides.Furthermore, to support environmental sustainability and digital innovation, KAI deployed electric vehicles during the ARCEOs' Conference, provided eco-friendly souvenirs, and used an app as an information platform throughout the event."We believe this conference will not only strengthen cooperation among railway operators but also promote sustainability and digital innovation in the spirit of ASEAN unity. Together, we can build a future where railways connect our nations and support ASEAN's growth and success," concluded Didiek.