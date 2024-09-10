Tineco, a global leader in smart home appliances, is proud to announce that it has been honored with multiple prestigious awards at IFA 2024. The recognition underscores Tineco's leadership across the floor washer, carpet cleaner, and vacuum cleaner categories, further solidifying its position at the forefront of smart home innovation.

Tineco Secures Major Awards at IFA 2024 Showcasing Excellence in Smart Home Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

These awards highlight Tineco's dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and enhancing consumers' lives through cutting-edge home care solutions. The company's flagship products FLOOR ONE Stretch S6, PURE ONE Station 5, and CARPET ONE Cruiser each represent a category-leading innovation that has been lauded by industry experts.

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6: Global Recognition in Floor Washing

Leading the floor washer category, the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 secured three prestigious awards: the Floor Cleaning Solutions Gold Award of Global Product Technology Innovation Award 2024 from IFA with IDG, and the Best of IFA 2024 from SlashGear. Featuring an 180° lay-flat design, the Stretch S6 excels at cleaning under furniture and tight spaces with just 5.1 inches of clearance. Its revolutionary FlashDry technology ensures floors are dry instantly after cleaning, enhancing safety and convenience. The iLOOP Smart Sensor automatically adjusts suction power and water flow based on the detected dirt level, ensuring a thorough and efficient cleaning process.

PURE ONE Station 5: A New Standard for Vacuum Cleaning

In the vacuum cleaner category, the PURE ONE Station 5 has earned the Best of ShowStoppers IFA 2024 and Best Choice from One Cut Reviews. Launching on September 26, 2024, this vacuum cleaner combines powerful 175W suction with a 70-minute runtime, making it suitable for large homes. With a hands-free Self-Cleaning System and 3-in-1 Cleaning Station, the PURE ONE Station 5 offers a seamless user experience. Its PureCyclone Technology and 6-Stage Filtration System ensure maximum air purification, while the iLOOP Smart Sensor adapts suction in real-time based on dust detection.

Carpet One Cruiser: Innovation in Carpet Care

The Carpet One Cruiser, Tineco's latest carpet cleaner, has been recognized with the 2024 IFA Innovation Award from SlashGear and the Best of IFA 2024 from HouseDigest. Launched on September 4, 2024, this model introduces 3-Level SmoothPower Tech, which allows effortless movement in any direction. The 167 High-temp PowerDry feature accelerates drying, preventing the risk of mold and mildew, while the FlashDry Self-Cleaning System enhances product longevity through a quick, efficient cleaning and drying process. Currently, the Carpet One Cruiser is exclusive to the US market. However, Tineco is considering a future launch in the European market based on consumer demand.

"Receiving these prestigious awards at IFA 2024 is a testament to Tineco's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in smart home technology. Our flagship products are designed to enhance the daily lives of our consumers by offering smarter, more efficient solutions. We are incredibly proud to be recognized across multiple categories, and this recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in home care," said Romeo Luo, General Manager of Tineco International Business Unit.

Strengthening Brand Awareness Industry Leadership

These accolades reaffirm Tineco's ability to deliver innovative home care solutions that resonate with consumers and industry experts alike. With recognition across the floor washer, carpet cleaner, and vacuum cleaner categories, Tineco's commitment to excellence continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in smart home technology. As a trusted leader in the industry, Tineco remains dedicated to shaping the future of home care.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

