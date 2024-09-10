Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
10.09.2024 12:26 Uhr
Esquire Digital: Anapol Weiss Expands Nationwide Mass Torts and Personal Injury Practice with the Addition of Alexandra Walsh and Walsh Law

The addition of Walsh Law, whose attorneys hold significant leadership roles in multiple mass tort actions nationwide, expands Anapol Weiss's national presence with offices now in Philadelphia, Scottsdale, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Dallas, and Minneapolis.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Anapol Weiss, a 45-year-old personal injury and mass tort litigation firm headquartered in Philadelphia, has expanded its nationwide presence with the addition of award-winning trial attorney Alexandra Walsh and her Walsh Law team.

Alex Walsh Law Joins Anapol Weiss

Alex Walsh Law Joins Anapol Weiss
(Left to Right) Patrick Huyett, Paige Boldt, Alex Walsh, William Smith, Holly Dolejsi

"Alex and her team of extraordinary attorneys are leading, among other litigations, two of nation's most consequential mass tort actions: Social Media addiction and injury and Uber driver sexual assaults. Her addition expands our ever-growing depth and commitment to our causes," said Anapol Weiss managing shareholder Thomas Anapol.

Walsh has a national reputation as a first-chair trial lawyer, earning accolades from the American College of Trial Lawyers, Law360, and New York Law Journal's Verdict Hall of Fame (for her billion-dollar jury award in a federal securities fraud action). A Stanford Law graduate, Walsh once clerked for current U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

"We are thrilled to join the powerful litigation team at Anapol, which for decades has fought with passion and integrity for all of its clients," said Walsh. "I am incredibly excited to be part of the firm's very bright future."

The addition of Walsh Law is Anapol Weiss's third significant expansion in 2024, following the addition of Richard Golomb and former prosecutor Kristen Gibbons Feden. Feden successfully prosecuted Bill Cosby in 2018 and, in 2023, secured two verdicts totaling more than $32M in a single day. Anapol Weiss shareholder Kila Baldwin, who joined the firm in 2023, has won nearly $200M in jury awards for transvaginal mesh clients and in June 2024 teamed with firm shareholder Larry Coben to win a $20.7M product liability verdict for a badly burned motorcycle driver.

About Anapol Weiss

Anapol Weiss, a majority-female-owned award-winning personal injury and mass tort law firm, is headquartered in Philadelphia and serves clients all over the United States. Over the years, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of people injured by defective drugs and medical devices, medical malpractice, auto accidents, toxic materials, product defects, and other complex personal injury matters. https://www.anapolweiss.com

Contact Information

Michelle Fishburne
Director of PR and Media Strategy
michelle@esquiredigital.com
919-247-0384

Kila Baldwin
Shareholder
kbaldwin@anapolweiss.com
215-608-9645

SOURCE: Anapol Weiss

