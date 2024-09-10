Clipper Petroleum Expands Digital Footprint With Lula Commerce Partnership

Leading retail brand, Clipper Petroleum, adds digital commerce capabilities including delivery and pickup across its retail network in Georgia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Clipper Petroleum, a family-owned retail brand with a rich history in the Southeast, has launched e-commerce capabilities in partnership with Lula Commerce. This initiative offers local delivery and pickup services at Clipper's retail locations in Georgia and South Carolina, aligning with the company's ongoing efforts to meet modern consumer demands. Founded in 1933 and acquired by Tom Bower Sr. and Bob Braff in 1974, Clipper Petroleum now operates 23 convenience stores, six quick-service restaurants, and supplies fuel to over 300 dealer accounts across the Southeast. As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, the company continues to evolve, providing customers access to their favorite products via platforms like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.









"We are very pleased with the results we have seen in the partnership with Lula Commerce. We tried third party delivery early on. We did not have the success that we are enjoying today. Their support team has been great to work with and help deliver results. They keep us updated on store performance, training videos and site level support to help deliver our products to our customers." - Tony Legg, Director of Operational Compliance and Programs, Clipper Petroleum.

Lula Commerce's managed services allow Clipper to outsource digital commerce operations, freeing the brand to focus on core activities while benefiting from increased sales through digital channels. The partnership has streamlined essential tasks such as delivery service management, digital order accounting, growth strategy, and IT functions, saving approximately 2.7 full-time resources and enabling Clipper to scale its operations effectively.

"We're excited to partner with Clipper Petroleum and unlock online sales channels. We've seen significant demand from new customers through digital platforms, and it's a pleasure to support Clipper's impressive leadership in delivering great outcomes for the brand." - Adit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Lula Commerce.

Clipper Petroleum's partnership with Lula represents the next step in its digital transformation. Following the launch of its first mobile app in 2015, Clipper continues to innovate, enhancing customer experiences with seamless delivery and pickup services. Since February 2024, Clipper has served over 5,000 shoppers through its digital platforms, marking a milestone in the company's efforts to embrace technology and better serve its customers.

About Clipper Petroleum:

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024 under the Bower family's leadership, Clipper Petroleum operates 23 stores, six restaurants, and supplies fuel to over 300 dealer locations across Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Virginia, and Florida. Clipper is committed to serving its communities through strong family values and deep local connections.

About Lula Commerce:

Lula Commerce provides digital commerce solutions for retailers and quick-service restaurants (QSRs). Our mission is to empower leading brands to serve shoppers across multiple channels while reducing operational complexity. Lula's product suite supports digital transformation, offering specialized expertise to unlock growth. For more information, visit www.lulacommerce.com.

