Datametrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Implements AI Technology at Imagine Health Centres To Streamline Patient Care and Enhance Healthcare Accessibility

Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is excited to announce the implementation of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology at its Imagine Health Centres ("ImagineHealth") clinics in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta. This initiative underscores the Company's commitment to harnessing AI to enhance healthcare services and accessibility across Canada.

As a technology leader, Datametrex is leveraging AI tools designed to streamline and automate the patient charting process. This innovative technology is able to dictate and automatically generate encounter notes based on conversations between physicians and patients, seamlessly integrating this information into the Electronic Medical Record ("EMR") system. The Company expects this new implementation to not only reduces the time spent on manual note-taking but also allows doctors to focus more on patient care.

Charles Park, CEO of Datametrex, commented, "We believe that the integration of AI into our clinics will significantly enhance the efficiency of our healthcare providers. This technology aims to improve patient experience by minimizing administrative burdens, allowing for a more streamlined and effective approach to care. Ultimately, we see this as a crucial step towards addressing some of the challenges surrounding healthcare accessibility in Canada."

The Company anticipates that this AI-powered tool will create a more efficient workflow for physicians, reduce wait times, and contribute to the ongoing efforts to provide more accessible and higher-quality healthcare solutions to Canadians. Furthermore, the Company is fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security, ensuring that all patient information processed through the AI system is protected in accordance with applicable privacy regulations. Datametrex has implemented stringent security protocols to safeguard patient data.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our YouTube channel and Company website.

