Battery X Metals and Portfolio Company LIBRT Attend Everything Electric Canada 2024, the World's Leading Home Energy & Electric Vehicle Show

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATX)(FSE:R0W, WKN:A3EMJB) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it, alongside its portfolio company, Lithium-ion Battery Renewable Technologies Inc. ("LIBRT"), attended the "Everything Electric Canada 2024" show from September 6th to 8th, 2024 in Vancouver, BC. Recognized as the world's leading home energy and electric vehicle (EV) show, this event focuses on advancements in EVs, renewable energy, and sustainable technologies.

Everything Electric Canada is part of a global event series organized by the Fully Charged SHOW, a leader in home energy and EV content. These events are designed to educate and engage both industry professionals and the public, fostering progress toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. Hosted by renowned television personality Robert Llewellyn, the Fully Charged SHOW boasts a global following of over 4 million monthly viewers across its platforms, with more than 1,000 episodes dedicated to clean energy and electric vehicle innovations.

Battery X Metals' Vision for a Clean Energy Future

Battery X Metals is committed to advancing North America's clean energy transition through the development of proprietary technologies and domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration. The company focuses on extending the lifespan of electric vehicle (EV) batteries through its portfolio company, LIBRT, recovering battery-grade metals from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, and exploring domestic battery and critical metal resources.

In partnership with one of Canada's leading research universities, Battery X Metals is pioneering advanced lithium-ion battery metal recovery technologies to contribute to a circular economy, addressing potential shortages of critical metals in the battery supply chain. The company's efforts focus on recovering battery-grade metals such as lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and copper from the residual material of shredded lithium-ion batteries, known as "black mass," a highly sought-after resource.

The primary objective is to optimize black mass recovery using a proprietary, eco-friendly froth flotation separation process, which differs from traditional hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical methods. Froth flotation is an effective separation technique that allows for the recovery of battery-grade metals in their oxide form. This green and sustainable process aims to streamline battery metal recovery while minimizing the environmental impact and energy consumption associated with traditional recycling methods. This innovative approach not only contributes to a circular economy but also addresses potential shortages of critical metals in the lithium-ion battery supply chain.

Battery X Metals' exploration projects further support its goal of fostering a circular economy. The company's 100%-owned Y Lithium Project in Northern Saskatchewan spans 5,855 hectares across four mineral claims. Additionally, the Company's 100%-owned Nunavik, QC Leaf River Project and the Abitibi, QC Reservoir-Dozios Project, located in promising lithium exploration areas1, further strengthen Battery X Metals' portfolio. The Company's diversified portfolio also includes the Belanger Property in the prolific Red Lake, Ontario mining district, and an equity stake in Premier Silver Corp., which holds the Mallay Mine & Processing Plant in Peru, expanding its presence in the precious metals market.

LIBRT: Innovating EV Diagnostic and Renewing Technologies

LIBRT is a Vancouver, BC-based development-stage technology company at the forefront of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, focused on creating innovative solutions to diagnose the health and extend the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries.

In 2023, 23% of light-duty vehicle sales in British Columbia were EVs, up from 18% in 20222, positioning the province as a leader in EV adoption. As the number of EVs continues to grow, the need for advanced technical expertise to service these vehicles becomes increasingly critical. Furthermore, it is estimated that by 2031, nearly 40 million EVs, plug-in hybrid EVs, and hybrid EVs worldwide will exceed their warranties3, leaving owners vulnerable to battery degradation.

LIBRT's proprietary technology addresses this challenge by diagnosing and renewing the lifespan of EV batteries. This innovation enhances the sustainability of electric transportation and provides EV owners with a more cost-effective, environmentally friendly ownership experience by reducing the need for costly battery replacements. LIBRT's core technology, validated by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), focuses on two key areas: battery health diagnostics and cell rebalancing. This approach mitigates the degradation of effective capacity in battery packs and addresses imbalances within battery cells, improving battery longevity.

LIBRT has successfully developed a working prototype and, with the support of Battery X Metals, is now taking critical steps toward commercial-scale production. As LIBRT continues to make strides in refining its proprietary hardware and software technology and preparing for market entry, it remains focused on delivering an innovative and sustainable solution to meet the growing demand for EV battery diagnostics and renewal.

In the coming months, the Company plans to provide regular updates on key developments related to LIBRT, including progress on strategic partnerships and the milestones required to bring its proprietary hardware and software technology to the commercial market. LIBRT is committed to ensuring a seamless transition from prototype to full-scale production, keeping stakeholders informed and engaged throughout the process.

Building Momentum at Everything Electric Canada 2024

Battery X Metals and LIBRT leveraged their attendance at Everything Electric Canada 2024 to engage with industry leaders, peers, exhibitors, and consumers eager to explore the future of electrification. The event provided a unique platform for networking and showcasing their innovative technological developments aimed at contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable world. Through interactive discussions, Battery X Metals and LIBRT highlighted how their proprietary battery recycling, diagnostics, and renewal technologies can drive significant progress in the nascent EV industry, addressing key issues such as resource shortages and battery lifespan.

The companies received strong interest and positive feedback from industry experts, further validating the technological advancements both firms have achieved. This engagement strengthens Battery X Metals' positioning as a leader in battery recycling technology and LIBRT's role in extending the life of lithium-ion batteries. Industry experts were particularly drawn to LIBRT's battery diagnostics and rebalancing technology, recognizing its potential to positively impact EV ownership by offering a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to battery replacement.

Massimo Bellini Bressi, CEO of Battery X Metals, commented, "Our presence at Everything Electric Canada 2024 helped us foster valuable connections with key players in the industry. The growing demand for clean energy solutions and sustainable battery technologies presents a tremendous opportunity for us. We are excited to build on the momentum generated at this event and continue to drive innovation in the lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle space."

Looking ahead, Battery X Metals and LIBRT aim to capitalize on the relationships built during the event, seeking collaborations that will accelerate the commercialization and distribution of their technologies. By aligning with industry trends and addressing key challenges in the lithium-ion battery and EV markets, the companies are well-positioned to help advance North America's clean energy transition.

1 Sigeom

2 BC Gov News

3 IEA

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX) (OTCQB:BATXF) (FSE:R0W, WKN:A3EMJB) is committed to advancing North America's clean energy transition through the development of proprietary technologies and domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration. The Company focuses on extending the lifespan of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, through its portfolio company, LIBRT1, recovering battery grade metals from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, and exploring domestic battery and critical metals resources. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

1 49% owned Portfolio Company

About Li-ion Battery Renewable Technologies Inc.

Li-ion Battery Renewable Technologies Inc. ("LIBRT") is a development-stage battery technology company based in Vancouver, BC, focused on becoming a leader in lithium-ion battery diagnostics and renewal technologies. LIBRT utilizes innovative and proprietary technology to diagnose and extend the lifespan of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Its battery cell rebalancing technology addresses capacity degradation caused by cell imbalances, helping to extend battery life, reduce the need for costly replacements, keep batteries out of landfills, and minimize the demand for mining critical metals. Additionally, LIBRT is developing advanced diagnostic equipment for EV battery services and a preventative maintenance platform, BatteryMap, which holds the exclusive North American license for AI models that predict cell malfunction and aging in second-life applications.

