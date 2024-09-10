Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") is pleased to announce the results from the fifth hole completed from the 2024 exploration drilling program (the "Program") at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. The 2024 Program has recently been safely completed, totaling 10,530 meters (m) with all crews and drilling equipment demobilized from site.

The Supercell-One Zone (SC-1) was identified earlier this year to represent a significant potential economic target that is within, and peripheral to, the CS-600 Domain (see press releases dated February 1st and August 13th, 2024). The Supercell-One system has greatly expanded with the discovery of two additional sub-parallel (SC-1A and SC-1B) hydrothermal gold-bearing quartz micro-breccia systems above the original SC-1, now labeled as SC-1C. This reported intercept of high-grade gold mineralization within drill hole GS-24-185 expands the size of SC-1C greatly by stepping out from previous drilling intercepts by 255 m up-dip and 140 m along strike. The gold-rich SC-1 system occurs within an area measuring up to 800 m in length by 400 m in depth. All three sub-parallel structures remain open in all directions and to depth. Assays remain pending on an additional intercept of CS-600 Domain in the lower section of GS-24-185.

SC-1C Drilling Highlights (2024):

Hole GS-24-185 intersected a high-grade interval of the Supercell-One System

SC-1C; 9.60 g/t AuEQ over 13.50 m (9.58 g/t Au, 0.44 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu)

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments: "We are very pleased with this newest high-grade result in the planned 140 m northerly step-out from GS-24-184, which intersected 8.09 g/t AuEQ over 6.15 m and a 250 m easterly step-out from GS-24-181, which intersected 5.31g/t AuEQ over 6.00 m (results from news release August 13, 2024). As we continue to expand these systems of high-grade structures farther to the northeast, the gold grades, and the size of the system, are increasing. We are now focusing efforts on examining previous drill intercepts that carry similar high-grade gold values to determine how far the Supercells may have pierced the nucleus of the Goldstorm Domains. Our goal is to define the 'vascular system' of the Supercells as they may be entwined within the heart of the CS-600 Domain, and to continue to trace the extent of these systems in all directions. Although drilling has been completed for this season, results from the final three holes are pending. We believe that the discovery of numerous high-grade gold-bearing structures confirms the presence of a large hydrothermal gold-dominant, late-stage, over-printed system that will give the project a major economic advantage."

Drilling Discussion

Section B

GS-24-185: This hole was drilled to step out 140 m from previously drilled SC-1C mineralization, as well as infilling CS-600 mineralization at depth. The hole intersected 13.50 m grading 9.60 g/t AuEQ (9.58 g/t Au, 0.44 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu) as part of the network of subparallel brecciated Supercell-One complex of structures. This hole also intersected mineralization typical of the CS-600 domain, and assays that remain pending for this intercept will be released in the near future.

Table 1: Drilling Results for Goldstorm Deposit in Press Release September 9, 2024

Section Hole Zone From To Interval Au Ag Cu AuEQ (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g/t) B GS-24-185 SC-1C 880.50 894.00 13.50 9.58 0.44 0.01 9.60 Inc. 880.50 882.00 1.50 19.60 0.54 0.01 19.62 Inc. 882.00 883.50 1.50 6.36 0.36 0.01 6.38 Inc. 883.50 885.00 1.50 11.40 0.34 0.01 11.42 Inc. 885.00 886.50 1.50 11.60 0.32 0.01 11.61 Inc. 886.50 888.00 1.50 7.46 0.41 0.01 7.48 Inc. 888.00 889.50 1.50 1.67 0.20 0.01 1.68 Inc. 889.50 891.00 1.50 9.23 0.65 0.01 9.25 Inc. 891.00 892.50 1.50 12.10 0.57 0.01 12.12 Inc. 892.50 894.00 1.50 6.82 0.55 0.01 6.84 All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 m intervals. The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1850/oz, Ag: $21/oz, Cu: $3.75/lb. Calculations used the formula AuEQ = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0100901) + (Cu ppm*0.0001236). All metals are reported in USD and calculations consider recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release September 9, 2024

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (o) Dip (o) Depth (m) B GS-24-185 429306 6274219 1373 240 -76 1350.00

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc., the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 27.87 million ounces (Moz) of AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (21.66 Moz gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds (Blbs) copper grading 0.18%, 128.73 Moz silver grading 5.48 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.03 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.25 g/t AuEQ (4.88 Moz gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 Mlb copper grading 0.15%, 28.97 Moz silver grading 6.02 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.75 g/t AuEQ. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 Domain largely consists of nested pulses of diorite intrusive stocks and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.65 Moz AuEQ grading 1.22 g/t AuEQ (9.99 Moz gold grading 0.78 g/t, 2.73 Blbs copper grading 0.31%, 73.47 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.20 g/t AuEQ (1.87 Moz gold grading 0.79 g/t, 475.6 Mlb copper grading 0.29%, 13.4 Moz silver grading 5.63 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD CORP. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

TREATY CREEK Section Areas - Plan View

Goldstorm Deposit Section B - Viewing Northeast

Goldstorm Deposit Section B - Viewing Northwest

