KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), today announced that its management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 19th, 2024 at 10:20 a.m. ET in New York, N.Y.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.kalvista.com. An audio archive will be available on KalVista's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development and delivery of oral medicines for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista announced positive phase 3 data from the KONFIDENT trial for its oral, on-demand therapy, sebetralstat for HAE in February 2024. The Company's NDA for sebetralstat has been accepted by the FDA with a PDUFA goal date of June 17, 2025. KalVista received validation of its MAA from the EMA in August 2024. KalVista expects to file for approval in the UK, Japan, and other countries later in 2024.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com or follow on social media at @KalVista and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our KONFIDENT-S and KONFIDENT-KID trials, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat and other candidates in development, the success of any efforts to commercialize sebetralstat, the ability of sebetralstat and other candidates in development to treat HAE or other diseases, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2024, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

