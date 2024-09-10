New service streamlines access to international codes and standards, enhancing compliance and efficiency for engineering professionals

Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Online Standart, a leading authorized reseller of international codes and standards, today announced the launch of Standard Chek, a new service designed to transform how engineers and technical professionals manage and access critical industry standards. Set to debut on September 9, 2024, Standard Chek addresses the growing need for efficient, up-to-date access to technical documentation in increasingly complex industries.

Streamlining Compliance Management

Standard Chek simplifies the process of managing technical standards. Users submit their controlled document list, and the service generates a comprehensive report detailing all relevant changes without requiring manual work by the internal teams. This approach significantly reduces time and resources traditionally expended on standards management.

Key Features and Benefits

Customized Reporting: Tailored reports provide targeted insights based on each organization's specific document list. Multi-lingual Support: Customer service is available in over five languages across three time zones, ensuring global accessibility. Scalability: Flexible options cater to both small teams and large enterprises, adapting to organizational growth.

Target Audience

Standard Chek serves a diverse range of technical professionals, including:

Engineers across automotive, aerospace, electronics, and manufacturing industries

Research and Development (R&D) teams

Compliance and Quality Assurance managers

Library and Information Science professionals

Academics and educators in engineering fields

Technical procurement and supply chain managers

Addressing Industry Challenges

Standard Chek addresses several critical needs in the industry:

Keeping Up with Evolving Standards: Provides up-to-date information, ensuring access to the latest standards and best practices. Reducing Non-Compliance Risk: Offers comprehensive, accurate technical information supporting regulatory adherence. Enhancing Productivity: Facilitates easier access to information, faster decision-making, and improved team collaboration.

The service will be available globally starting September 9, 2024.

Future Developments

Online Standart plans to expand Standard Chek by introducing standard reference checking services, providing engineering teams with a comprehensive view of related standards relevant to their projects.

Feyza Sari, member of the Online Standart management team states, "Our vision for Standard Chek extends beyond its current capabilities. We're developing features that will not only keep our clients informed about changes in standards but also help them understand the interconnections between various standards in their field."

Unique Differentiators

Standard Chek sets itself apart through:

Human-First Customer Service: Dedicated support focusing on understanding and addressing specific user needs. Multilingual Expertise: Customer service available in over 5 languages across 3 time zones. Tailored Solutions: Flexible options adaptable to various organizational sizes and industry-specific requirements.

Industry Impact

Standard Chek has the potential to significantly reduce compliance risks, accelerate product development cycles, and contribute to safer, more efficient engineering practices across industries.

About Online Standart

Since 2014, Online Standart has been a premier provider of Technical Documents, Industry Reports, Publications, and Standards to over 400 customers globally. Customers can get licensed documents from ASME, ASTM, API, SAE, IEEE, IEC, and more. With executives who have more than 35 years of sector experience, the company offers instant access to documentation from over 500 sources in digital or printed form. Online Standart continues to be a trusted solution partner, empowering engineers and technical professionals to excel in their fields.

