The "Migraine: Epidemiology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for migraine in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the 12-month total prevalent cases and 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine.

In the 7MM, the 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine are expected to increase from 74,226,117 cases in 2023 to 75,452,770 cases in 2033, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.17%. In 2033, the US will have the highest number of 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine in the 7MM, with 43,904,470 cases, while Japan will have the fewest 12-month total prevalent cases with 4,002,331 cases. The analyst epidemiologists attribute the increase in the 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine in the 7MM to population dynamics in each market.

The 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine in the 7MM are expected to increase from 32,612,840 cases in 2023 to 39,159,484 cases in 2033, at an AGR of 2.00%. In 2033, the US will have the highest number of 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine in the 7MM, with 22,229,726 cases, whereas Japan will have the fewest 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases with 1,817,962 cases.

The report also includes the 12-month total and 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine further segmented by migraine frequency into episodic migraine and chronic migraine for both sexes and ages 18 years and older. This epidemiology forecast for migraine is supported by data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies based on the ICHD-3 criteria. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 7MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the 12-month total prevalent cases and 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine across these markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Migraine: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports

2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities.

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 7MM forecast methodology.

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods.

2.4.3 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine

2.4.4 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine by frequency

2.4.5 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine by type

2.4.6 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine

2.4.7 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine by frequency

2.4.8 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine by type

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for migraine (2023-2033)

2.5.1 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine

2.5.2 Age-specific 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine

2.5.3 Sex-specific 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine

2.5.4 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine by frequency

2.5.5 12-month total prevalent cases of migraine by type

2.5.6 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine

2.5.7 Age-specific 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine.

2.5.8 Sex-specific 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine.

2.5.9 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine by frequency

2.5.10 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of migraine by type

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 COVID-19 impact.

2.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.4 Strengths of the analysis

3 Appendix

