Carolina Marquez, DPM, Joins Modern Foot & Ankle as New Podiatric Surgeon

Modern Foot & Ankle Welcomes Dr. Carolina Marquez, DPM: Expanding Expertise in Elective Foot and Ankle Surgery and Sports Medicine at Kissimmee and Lake Nona Offices in Florida

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Modern Foot & Ankle is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Carolina Marquez, DPM to its growing team of podiatric surgeons. Dr. Marquez will be bringing her expertise to the Kissimmee and Lake Nona offices, where she will specialize in elective forefoot and rearfoot surgery, ankle surgery, and sports medicine.





Carolina Marquez, DPM | Modern Foot & Ankle





Dr. Marquez's academic journey began at Cleveland State University in Ohio, where she earned her bachelor's degree and completed a post-baccalaureate program. She then pursued her Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from Rosalind Franklin University in Chicago. Following her doctorate, Dr. Marquez underwent intensive surgical training at the Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo, New York, where she gained advanced training in a wide range of podiatric procedures.

Her postgraduate residency exposed Dr. Marquez to a diverse array of populations and pathologies, allowing her to develop a comprehensive and patient-centered approach to care. This experience not only enhanced her ability to treat complex cases, but also strengthened her commitment to managing at-risk communities. Dr. Marquez emphasizes compassion and respect in her practice, ensuring that each patient receives individualized attention to optimize their well-being and recovery.

"I am excited to join Modern Foot & Ankle and bring my passion for podiatry to the community," said Dr. Marquez. "I love the balance podiatry provides between surgery and clinical medicine. Being able to improve patients' lives through surgical intervention while also providing immediate relief in the clinical setting is incredibly rewarding."

In addition to her surgical expertise, Dr. Marquez is fluent in Spanish, further enabling her to connect with and serve the local community. Her dedication to providing compassionate care and her ability to communicate with a broader patient base will be invaluable assets to Modern Foot & Ankle.

Dr. Vivek Patel, CEO of Modern Foot & Ankle, expressed his enthusiasm for the newest addition to the team: "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Carolina Marquez to Modern Foot & Ankle. Her comprehensive training, passion for patient care, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission. We are confident she will make a significant impact in the Kissimmee and Lake Nona offices."

Dr. Marquez's extensive training and dedication to patient care make her a welcome addition to Modern Foot & Ankle, where she will continue to provide top-tier care to her patients.

