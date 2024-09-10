The Romanian authorities plan to allocate 1 GW of wind capacity and 500 MW of solar through the country's first procurement exercise. The Romanian Ministry of Energy has set a maximum strike price of €91 ($100. 7)/MWh for solar projects and €93/MWh for wind projects. Romania's Ministry of Energy has launched the country's first renewable energy auction under a contracts for difference (CfD) scheme The Romanian authorities plan to allocate 1 GW of wind power and 500 MW of solar capacity through the procurement exercise, which is set to conclude on March 25. Project sizes will range from 5 MW ...

