Galloper Gold Corp.: Galloper Appoints Hratch Jabrayan as New CEO and Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hratch Jabrayan as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jabrayan, who has extensive experience in the global mining sector including more than seven years with Dundee Precious Metals, has also joined the Galloper Board of Directors.

Mr. Mark Scott, who has resigned from the CEO position, commented: "Hratch brings to Galloper impressive skill sets, a valuable global network, a proven industry and business track record, and a dynamic leadership approach. This will enable the Company to fully exploit the unique opportunities it has and build value for shareholders. It has been my pleasure to serve as CEO since Galloper's inception nearly three years ago, helping take the Company public in March of this year. I am very excited and confident in Galloper's future with Hratch taking the reign. He's a fresh face to investors in the junior gold market and I wish him the best of success."

Video Profile - Mr. Hratch Jabrayan

Click on the following link to learn more about Hratch: https://vimeo.com/1007433600/031f977268

Hratch Highlights:

Oversaw the global mining and metals division for Florida-based, globally operating USC Consulting Group ("USC") from 2022 to until his recent resignation;

With USC , spearheaded operational readiness for a Canadian-owned gold entity in Europe as it advances toward production of ~150,000 ounces per year while continuing a major exploration program featuring 17 drill rigs;

With USC , optimized the management operating system to enhance profitability of a producing gold mine in Eastern Europe;

CEO of Armenian Gas and Power Enterprises 2018-2022;

Seven years with Dundee Precious Metals (2011-2018) where he advanced the company's interests in Armenia and globally while overseeing all internal and external operational aspects for Dundee Precious Metals Kapan ;

Twelve years with AFI International Group Inc. (1998-2010) where roles included National Vice-President, Mining Operations and Risk Mitigation, and National Vice-President, Strategic Business Solutions;

Keynote speaker at numerous international conferences for the past 17 years.

Hratch commented: "I'm thrilled to lead Galloper Gold and I thank Mark and the entire board for this special opportunity. The team at Galloper has done a fantastic job assembling assets in Newfoundland highlighted by the Glover Island Project surrounding a known historic gold deposit. Glover Island presents an extraordinary opportunity that we will pursue vigorously as we differentiate ourselves in the junior gold sector."

Galloper Gold wishes to thank Mark Scott for his valuable contributions as CEO and looks forward to his continued input as a director of the Company.

GALLOPER GOLD ANNOUNCES GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

Galloper announces the granting of an aggregate of 1,750,000 stock options of which 1,500,000 will be granted to directors and officers of the Company with an exercise price of $0.12 per share, which will expire after 2 years and shall vest quarterly over the coming 12 months. A total of 250,000 stock options have been granted to consultants with an exercise price of $0.12, which shall vest quarterly over the coming 12 months and will expire after 24 months. The stock options are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, applicable securities laws and the terms of the Corporation's equity incentive plan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan

CEO and Director

Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact:

info@gallopergold.com

Tel: 778-655-9266

Investor Relations:

MarketSmart Communications

Tel: 877-261-4466

Acknowledgment - Newfoundland & Labrador Junior Exploration Assistance Program

Galloper Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its Glover Island and Mint Pond properties, each prospective for gold and base metals. The Glover Island Property consists of 532 mining claims totaling 13,300 hectares while Mint Pond consists of 499 claims totaling 12,475 hectares.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the proposed property purchase transaction and acquisition of additional claims, the provision of IR services by the Consultant, and the grant of stock options. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks, including the risk that the property purchase transaction may not be completed as expected or at all, or that the option grants may vary. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

