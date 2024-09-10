Volatus Aerospace Inc. Receives Approval for BVLOS Flights Without Visual Observers for Its DroneCare Commercial Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT)(OTCQX:TAKOF)(FRA:ABB)?formerly Drone Delivery Canada ("DDC", "Volatus" or "the Company") today announced that it has received approval by Transport Canada to conduct drone cargo operations beyond the visual line of sight of the pilot (BVLOS) using ground-based technology to detect and avoid conflict with other aircraft on its DroneCare hospital route from Milton to Oakville in the Greater Toronto Area.

"This is a critical step forward in our mission to provide safe, reliable and efficient drone cargo services to communities everywhere. When this delivery program began, eight people were required to conduct this operation. As the project has evolved, we have been able to reduce the mission requirements from eight people to three, dramatically improving the commercial viability of this program. Without the key support received from Transport Canada in working towards this groundbreaking authorization, this may not have been possible," said Greg Colacitti, Director of Operations. "We strongly believe that drone delivery has the potential to revolutionize the way essential goods and services are delivered, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this exciting industry."

"This is a significant achievement not only for our company but for the entire drone delivery sector," said Glen Lynch, CEO for Volatus. "With BVLOS flights and dangerous goods transportation authorization, we can now take a giant leap forward in transforming the way healthcare supplies are transported, ensuring faster delivery times and enhancing overall patient care."

This milestone follows a January 9th, 2024 release from Drone Delivery Canada announcing partial BVLOS operations. Drone Delivery Canada Corp. acquired all of the shares of Volatus Aerospace Corp. in a merger of equals that was announced on August 30, 2024 (August 30 Merger of Equals) and subsequently changed its name to Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Background - DroneCare Program

Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) launched the 'Care By Air' project in November 2022 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, initially partnering with Halton Healthcare and McMaster University to transport essential medical supplies across hospitals in Ontario. Over time, this initiative evolved into the 'DroneCare' service, providing a more scalable solution for healthcare logistics.

Key milestones include receiving approval from Transport Canada to transport dangerous goods and operate beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). The project reached a significant point in January 2024, with the commercial operation of the DroneCare route, which reduced the number of field personnel and enabled the safe transport of critical healthcare materials such as patient samples. This evolution highlights DDC's expanding capabilities in healthcare logistics, driven by technological advancements and regulatory approvals.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With deep technological and subject matter expertise and over 100 years' worth of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides meaningful aerial solutions for end users across various industries using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS or drones). We are committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through innovative, real-world aerial solutions.

