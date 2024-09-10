Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Group's Airborne Response Drone Unit Secures Second Contract Extension with Citizens Property Insurance for Urgent Response and Routine Aerial Services

Contract Renewal Extends Airborne Response's Support for Rapid Claims, Helping Citizens Property Insurance Deliver Improved Customer Service

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts, today announced that its Mission Critical Unmanned Solutions® subsidiary, Airborne Response (Airborne), has received a one-year aerial services contract extension from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation ("Citizens"). Citizens was created by the Florida Legislature in August 2002 as a not-for-profit, tax-exempt, government entity.

This is the second annual extension Airborne has received since securing its initial 3-year aerial services agreement in 2018 under a public competitive solicitation. Per the agreement, Airborne Response will utilize Florida-compliant uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) or drones, to provide "blue sky" routine flight services and "gray sky" disaster response and catastrophe flight services to help Citizens' business units assess the condition of roof structures and other targets of interest.

"This second contract extension is evidence of Citizens' trust in Airborne Response and the clear value of the service our flight teams provide," said Christopher Todd, President of Airborne Response. "We are excited to continue growing our relationship with Citizens and help support the peace of mind of Florida's residents and business community."

Airborne Response customers include leading energy, telecommunications, and insurance firms located across Florida. Its flight teams utilize sUAS to help assess the condition of Florida's power grid and evaluate storm damage to Florida residences. It also conducts other emergency and disaster flight services to enable a swift response to severe weather incidents such as rapidly intensifying major hurricanes impacting critical infrastructure. Airborne Response is currently onboarding new customers for on-demand disaster drone flight services throughout the Southern U.S.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts. The Company leverages commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to rapidly identify explosive threats which provides a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based methods to analyze minefields. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include government, humanitarian aid, law enforcement, military and commercial sectors where its AI, protective gear, and drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

About Airborne Response

Airborne Response is the premier provider of Mission Critical Unmanned Solutions®, capturing aerial intelligence using small uncrewed aircraft systems (sUAS). Airborne Response serves industry and government customers in the critical infrastructure, emergency services, and disaster response sectors. Airborne Response is a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Pro Group Inc., a U.S. safety and security solutions dedicated to protecting those who protect us all. For more information on Airborne Response, please visit: http://airborneresponse.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

