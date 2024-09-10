Anzeige
10.09.2024 14:02 Uhr
Altius Bioventures Launches The CGT Industry Atlas, Mapping out the Cell and Gene Therapy Technology Innovation Landscape

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Altius Bioventures is pleased to announce the release of its CGT Industry Atlas, a comprehensive guide outlining its view of the cell and gene therapy technologies landscape, from starting material collection to therapy manufacturing and clinical delivery. The CGT Industry Atlas categorizes the sector into seven core elements, each representing a critical component within the cell and gene therapy ecosystem.

"The CGT Industry Atlas is designed to serve as an essential guide for investors, innovators, and executives, providing clarity and insight, helping them identify synergies, strategic partnerships, and growth opportunities related to the rapidly evolving tools, technologies and services enabling the early maturation of the cell and gene therapy sector," said Emmanuel Grillot, Managing Director and partner at Altius Bioventures.

Through information structuring and categorization, The CGT Industry Atlas offers both industry veterans and newcomers a comprehensive view of the enabling tools and technology landscapes while highlighting key areas of innovation. The CGT Industry Atlas also sets emerging technology in the context of key industry initiatives, such as reducing vein-to-vein time, driving sustainability, increasing patient accessibility, driving down costs, and personalizing medicine.

Follow this link to learn more about:

  • Seven core technology areas of the CGT ecosystem

  • Key innovation areas in CGT tools, technologies and services

  • The impact of emerging technologies on industry initiatives

"The objective of the Atlas is to simplify the complexities of the array of Cell and Gene Therapy enabling technologies in an attempt to create an industry-standard compass for all stakeholders. At the same time, we aim to showcase cell and gene applications of rapidly evolving technologies, such as AI/ML, -omics, PAT, automation, digitization and others," said Lee Buckler, partner at Altius Bioventures.

Altius Bioventures specializes in the cell and gene therapy sector, providing financial investment and a comprehensive support ecosystem to early-stage companies developing advanced therapeutic technologies and tools. Founded by a highly experienced, cross-functional team, the firm employs a disciplined, hands-on approach to value creation, addressing key challenges in this field. Altius focuses on transformative solutions with the potential to scale commercially, reduce costs, and expand global access to advanced therapies. Our approach includes an accelerator program, Altius Bioventures Racer, designed to actively shape the growth and success of portfolio companies by tapping into a global network of experts and resources.

For more information, please visit www.altiusbioventures.vc

Investor contact: Emmanuel Grillot
emmanuel@altiusbioventures.vc

Media contact: Kat Kozyrytska
media@altiusbioventures.vc

SOURCE: Altius Bioventures



