Baylin Technologies Inc.: Baylin Technologies to Present & Participate in 1x1 Meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Wednesday, September 25, 2024

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX:BYL) today announced that it will be presenting, and participating in 1x1 meetings, at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 3 P.M. (Local Time -PST). Chief Executive Officer, Leighton Carroll, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Time: 6PM Eastern Time (3PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51111

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Baylin Technologies, and attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup 1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations ("webcasts") will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

For further information contact:

Investor Relations:

Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director

Baylin Technologies Inc. .

kelly.myles@baylintech.com

About Baylin

Baylin Technologies Inc. is a leading, diversified, global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Baylin aspires to meet its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

