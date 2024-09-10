Artisan Colour, a Leading Commercial Printer, Expands Into Digital Marketing With Strategic Acquisition of MarComm

This acquisition creates the first fully integrated print and digital marketing ecosystem, setting a new standard for marketing effectiveness by amplifying precision, potency, and ROI through in-house collaboration.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Artisan Colour, a leader in commercial printing and color management, today announced its acquisition of MarComm, a digital marketing agency known for its sophisticated cross-channel strategies and advanced integration techniques.



"This acquisition brings together two industry leaders with distinct, complementary specialties under one roof, creating a unique synergy that sets us apart from other print-digital partnerships," said Doug Bondon, CEO and Founder of Artisan Colour.

Integrating MarComm's digital marketing team will dramatically expand Artisan Colour's capabilities, infusing the company with specialized knowledge in digital strategies and technologies.

"We're setting a new standard for marketing effectiveness by offering a first-of-its-kind marketing ecosystem where print and digital channels amplify each other to increase the precision, potency, and ROI of marketing efforts," said John Passante, Vice President and Founder of Artisan Colour.

In-House Integration: The Key Differentiator

Unlike other print and digital mergers, this acquisition's strength lies in the in-house integration of specialized services.

"Having our digital marketing team work side-by-side with Artisan's print and technology specialists allows for real-time collaboration and agile campaign development," explained Tyler Holliday, the former CEO of MarComm and new Vice President of Growth at Artisan Colour.

Solving Fragmentation Challenges

The key to effective integrated print and digital marketing requires a deep understanding of when, where, and how to use each medium. This means understanding the specific moments where print can amplify digital efforts and vice versa.

However, businesses have had to juggle multiple vendors for their print and digital needs, often resulting in disjointed strategies, inconsistent branding, wasted resources, and lackluster results.

Artisan Colour's acquisition of MarComm offers a solution to the challenge of fragmented print and digital marketing efforts by offering a level of marketing effectiveness and expertise that was previously unattainable.

"Our industry has long needed a solution to bridge the gap between print and digital marketing. While integrated print and digital strategies have been around for years-such as QR codes and variable data printing-their effectiveness requires strategic planning and digital marketing expertise that commercial printers have notoriously lack in-house," said Aaron Kilby, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Artisan Colour. "Businesses are no longer looking for separate print and digital marketing vendors. They actively seek a new breed of marketing partner who can offer seamlessly integrated print and digital strategies, ensure data is leveraged across channels, and optimize every touchpoint to drive better results. By joining forces with MarComm, Artisan Colour is now that partner."

Specialized Service Offerings

This acquisition allows Artisan Colour to provide businesses with a streamlined yet highly customizable menu of digital marketing services alongside the company's commercial printing, direct mail, marketing fulfillment, and color management services.

Digital marketing strategy.

CRM implementations and integrations.

HubSpot ecosystem solutions.

Web design and development.

SEO and content marketing.

Social media management.

These services are further enhanced by Artisan Colour's expertise in color management, ensuring accurate, consistent, and true-to-life branding across all marketing channels.

"This is the future of marketing, and we're excited to lead the way alongside Artisan Colour," said Holliday.

Trevor Underwood, Vice President of Digital Marketing at DECRA Metal Roofing, expressed his excitement about the acquisition as well. "DECRA has worked with both MarComm and Artisan Colour, and the results have been extraordinary. Artisan Colour pours the same level of craftsmanship, quality, and precision into print that MarComm pours into digital marketing. Now, with both partners under one roof? Our growth potential is limitless."

About Artisan Colour

Founded in 1998, Artisan Colour is a discerning color house and award-winning digital commercial printer located in Scottsdale, Arizona. With a team of dedicated professionals, Artisan Colour is committed to achieving incredible color accuracy and upholding core values of integrity, enthusiasm, excellence, professionalism, and respect.

For more information about Artisan Colour and its expanded services, please visit artisancolour.com.



