ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 14:02 Uhr
Global Industrial Company: Global Industrial to Participate in Sidoti Small Cap Conference

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that Tex Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the Sidoti Small Cap Conference on September 18, 2024.

The Company will present at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. The live virtual broadcast and replay of the presentation will be made available via webcast, which can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Global Industrial's corporate website. Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors on September 18, 2024. Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their Sidoti representative.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For 75 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering hundreds of thousands of industrial and MRO products needed to run businesses and facilities. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and utilizes a team of subject matter experts, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive Brands, and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/Jomar Orejuela
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / jomar@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



