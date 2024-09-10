Litmus Edge Unlocks Industrial Data Potential With New AWS IoT SiteWise Integration

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Litmus, a leading industrial dataops company announced today a new integration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) that enables industrial customers to unlock a wider range of equipment data and drive actionable business insights. By seamlessly integrating Litmus Edge with AWS IoT SiteWise, customers can more easily collect, organize, process, and monitor equipment data on-premises. This offering seamlessly integrates with their current infrastructure, providing advanced data analytics and enabling real-time industrial data operations and management at scale. This collaboration helps manufacturers streamline data handling, boost operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance decision-making. The integration also eases deployment, providing a scalable, robust solution that drives significant value and innovation.

Litmus Edge is a comprehensive industrial data operations platform that facilitates industrial connectivity, collection, processing, & analytics from industrial assets and systems. The latest integration with AWS IoT SiteWise allows customers to ingest data from over 275 native industrial drivers in Litmus Edge, including Modbus (TCP & RTU), Ethernet/IP, Siemens S7, OPC UA, and many others. This reduces the time & complexity to ingest industrial data into AWS Cloud, enabling customers to focus on deriving value from their data through new use cases, hybrid edge-to-cloud applications, and advanced analytics.

AWS IoT SiteWise makes it easy to collect, store, organize, and monitor data from industrial equipment at scale to help you make data-driven decisions. AWS IoT SiteWise Edgesoftware makes it easy to collect, organize, process, and monitor equipment data on-premises. IoT SiteWise Edge is installed on local hardware such as third-party industrial gateways and computers and will continue to work even during intermittent cloud connectivity. By integrating Litmus Edge with AWS IoT SiteWise and IoT SiteWise Edge, customers can maximize the value of their data at an enterprise level by optimizing operations and enhancing productivity in real-time. This offering is for manufacturers seeking improved data management and operational excellence through advanced analytics, including machine learning.

By combining the strengths of Litmus Edge & AWS IoT SiteWise, customers are poised for a sustainable competitive advantage driven by innovation, faster time-to-value, and enhanced efficiency in their industrial operations. - Harry Grewal, Director of Partnerships, Litmus



To learn more about how Litmus Edge integrated with AWS IoT SiteWise can transform your industrial operations, visit our AWS Marketplace listing or contact us at info@litmus.io. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

About Litmus: An Industrial DataOps company that enables industrial companies to unlock and activate their data at scale. Rapid-to-deploy, easy-to-use, and built-to-scale, Litmus provides the easiest way to connect to all OT assets and put data to work at the edge and across the enterprise. Litmus is trusted by all major cloud providers, Parker Hannifin, Dell Technologies, HPE, Mitsubishi Corporation, and other global F500 companies. Visit https://litmus.io.

Litmus on AWS Marketplace: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-s35evyqymzrbe

