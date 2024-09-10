Optimal Dynamics Announces Ron Lazo, Formerly of Manhattan Associates, as Chief Customer Officer

Industry veteran to bring world-class customer success, support and industry expertise to serve company's rapidly growing customer base

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Optimal Dynamics, the pioneer in artificial decision intelligence for trucking companies, is proud to announce the appointment of Ron Lazo as Chief Customer Officer. Lazo, an accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience in the transportation and logistics software sector, brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a proven track record of driving customer success and operational transformation.





Throughout his career, Lazo has led and delivered large-scale technology programs to assist companies with accelerating digital transformation, significantly improving process efficiency, strategy execution, profitability and overall satisfaction for customers. Lazo's expertise spans multiple facets of the logistics and transportation sectors, including transportation management and procurement, carrier management, fleet optimization, warehouse management, and supply chain visibility. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Professional Services at Manhattan Associates for over 20 years, where he spearheaded professional services engagements and operational improvements for top-tier organizations.

In his new role as Chief Customer Officer at Optimal Dynamics, Lazo will focus on driving value and success across the company's rapidly expanding customer base. His primary responsibilities include overseeing the entire customer lifecycle- from implementation to ongoing support- and ensuring customers achieve optimal results from the Optimal Dynamics platform. Lazo will lead Optimal Dynamics customer-facing functions, including Professional Services, Implementation, Customer Success, and Product Support teams.

"I'm thrilled to join Optimal Dynamics, the clear industry leader in decision automation, at such a pivotal time," said Lazo. "The company's cutting-edge technology and innovative approach present an incredible opportunity to drive even greater value for our customers. I'm eager to further customer success by fueling organizational transformations and unlocking new levels of efficiency via automation."

Daniel Powell, CEO and Co-founder of Optimal Dynamics, emphasized the company's ongoing commitment to transforming the logistics industry and delivering a best-in-class customer experience. "Ron's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale the business and build upon our stellar track record of innovation and customer success," Powell added. "His deep industry knowledge and customer-focused approach will help ensure that our clients get maximum value from our platform."

Attendees of the McLeod User Conference, taking place September 22-24 in Charlotte, NC, can meet Lazo at the Optimal Dynamics booth (#307) to learn more about how the company is driving transformation in the logistics industry.

About Optimal Dynamics

Optimal Dynamics is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art decision intelligence solutions to the transportation industry. The byproduct of 40 years of R&D at Princeton University, the company leverages its proprietary decision intelligence engine to deliver a comprehensive operating system to automate and optimize strategic and operational decisions for truckload operators. Optimal Dynamics is headquartered in New York City and is backed by marquee investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, The Westly Group and Activate Capital. Learn more at www.optimaldynamics.com.

