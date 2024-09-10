Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Partners with Next Realm AI for Sustainable Data Centers

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) ("Elektros" or "the Company"), an emerging leader in the electric mobility industry, announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) engaging Next Realm AI as lead project manager around renewable energy solutions for the data center industry.



Next Realm AI will lead focus on strategic partnerships for renewable energy solutions around solar power and advanced battery storage, with Lithium from Elektros' mining operations to create a sustainable energy ecosystem for AI data centers.

The global AI market is projected to reach $1,597.1 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 38.1% from 2022 to 2030 (Allied Market Research). This explosive growth is expected to drive a significant increase in energy consumption, with data centers potentially accounting for up to 13% of global electricity demand by 2030 (Nature).

Next Realm AI will also help develop Elektros' advisory board and AI governance policies, gathering experts from renewable energy and AI fields.

Tom Bustamante, Founder and CEO of Next Realm AI, stated, "With AI workloads driving unprecedented energy demands in data centers, we're leveraging Elektros' lithium resources to develop sustainable power solutions. Our focus is on advanced battery technologies and AI-driven power management systems to address both energy efficiency and computational performance. This collaboration aims to set a new standard for sustainable AI infrastructure, balancing technological advancement with environmental stewardship."



Data Center Power:

Renewable sources like solar and wind, coupled with Elektros' lithium-based battery storage, can power AI data centers, reducing carbon footprint and costs.

Energy Management:

AI-driven smart grids utilizing Elektros' lithium storage can optimize renewable energy distribution, balancing load and enhancing overall system reliability for data centers.

Edge Computing:

Distributed renewable systems with efficient lithium batteries can support remote edge AI devices, enabling applications without relying on traditional grids.

About Next Realm AI

Next Realm AI is a New York based innovation lab and consulting firm focused on commercial development of next generation technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, quantum computing. https://nextrealm.ai



About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company focused on lithium mining, electric vehicle charging, solar energy storage, and power supply for AI data centers. We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition, driving innovation in mobility and energy technologies to combat the global climate crisis and deliver transformative user experiences. www.elektros.energy

