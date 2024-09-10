Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Rundle Partners ("Rundle") is pleased to announce its acquisition of Iris Booth ("Iris"). Founded in Halifax, Canada, in 2015, Iris Booth has emerged as a North American leader in providing accessible and affordable professional headshots to large organizations through innovative technology.

Iris Booth revolutionized the professional photography industry by inventing and popularizing the self-service photo booth for professional-quality headshots. The company's success aligns to the trend of corporations and colleges increasingly seeking to provide high-quality headshots for use on professional social networks, ID badges, and intranet profiles. While traditional freelance photography is expensive and cumbersome for large organizations, Iris' self-service booths offer a cost-effective, convenient, secure, and high-quality solution with custom editing and branding capabilities. Iris has continued to invest in innovation, launching new models and features - e.g. AI-powered editing tools - that have maintained its industry-leading position. Iris' reputation for quality and innovation have attracted a deep roster of post-secondary, healthcare and corporate customers across the US and Canada.

After nearly a decade of growth, including successful expansion into the US and other global markets, Iris' partnership with Rundle marks an exciting new chapter in the company's journey. Iris remains committed to its core values of product excellence, innovation, and customer service. Sue Siri, Iris' founder and CEO, will transition from day-to-day operations but will continue to play a vital role in driving innovation and expansion. With Rundle's expertise in scaling tech-enabled businesses and Siri's strategic guidance, Iris Booth is well-positioned for continued growth.

"Building Iris Booth has been the hardest, most rewarding journey of my career. As I step back from day-to-day operations, I'm thrilled to partner with Rundle. Their expertise and support will enable Iris Booth to continue innovating and expanding, ensuring the company's success for years to come," said Sue Siri, Founder and CEO of Iris Booth.

"Iris Booth is an amazing Canadian success story, and we are excited to support the company into its next phase of growth. This investment aligns perfectly with our mission to help small Canadian businesses flourish, even as their founders move on to new chapters in their lives," said Ian Black, Managing Partner at Rundle.

PwC acted as financial advisors to Iris Booth. Labarge Weinstein served as legal counsel to Iris, while Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP provided legal counsel to Rundle. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Iris Booth

Headquartered in Canada, Iris Booth is a pioneer in professional photography technology, making high-quality headshots accessible and affordable. Founded in 2015 by photographer and entrepreneur Sue Siri, the Company's self-service photo booths, and accompanying software platform, are used on college, corporate and healthcare campuses across the US & Canada. To learn more about Iris Booth, please visit https://irisbooth.com.

About Rundle Partners

Rundle is an entrepreneurial investment firm based in Toronto, Canada, with a focus on acquiring well-run Canadian companies and supporting them in growing to their full potential, even as their founders step back and retire. Founded by Ian Black, an experienced leader in the technology industry, Rundle leverages Ian's experience in building and scaling tech-enabled businesses, including Shopify Retail, Uber Eats, and Uber Canada. To learn more about Rundle, please visit https://www.rundlepartners.com.

