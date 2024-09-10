Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc. ("Forstrong"), a leader in global macro investment strategies, is pleased to announce the expansion of its suite of actively-managed and internationally-focused exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") with the launch of ETF class units ("ETF Units") of Forstrong Global Balanced ETF (TSX: FGBL). The ETF Units are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") when markets open today under the ticker symbol "FGBL". The fund has closed its initial offering of ETF Units at the close of business on September 9, 2024. In addition to the ETF Units, mutual fund units of the fund will also be available for purchase by investors. Forstrong Global Balanced ETF offers investors a unique opportunity to capitalize on global growth while mitigating the high volatility often associated with Canadian assets.

The investment objective of Forstrong Global Balanced ETF is to aim to achieve long-term capital growth and generate income by primarily investing, directly or indirectly, in a diversified mix of global and Canadian securities.

This launch completes Forstrong's lineup of actively managed balanced funds, which now includes the Forstrong Global Income ETF, Forstrong Global Balanced ETF, and Forstrong Global Growth ETF.

In tandem with this launch, Forstrong is pleased to announce that management fees for all three funds will be set at a competitive rate of 0.50%.

These funds are designed to take advantage of Forstrong's distinct global macro perspectives, employing the same strategies that have successfully served the firm's institutional and high-net-worth clients in managing risk and optimizing returns. "We've introduced our family of ETFs to provide Canadian investors with enhanced access to higher income and growth opportunities beyond North America. Active management is essential for capturing selective opportunities within specific countries, sectors, and themes," said Tyler Mordy, CEO & CIO of Forstrong.

About Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc.

Founded in 2001, Forstrong is a trusted global macro investment manager with deep international expertise. Our active macro investment process guides clients through today's complex economic and geopolitical landscape. Forstrong is independently owned, with offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Kelowna.

Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. ETF units are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on the TSX or another exchange or marketplace and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. There can be no assurance that ETF units will trade at prices that reflect their net asset value per unit. If ETF units are purchased or sold on the TSX or another exchange or marketplace, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of an ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There can be no assurance that an active public market for ETF units will develop or be sustained. There is no guarantee that ETFs will achieve their stated objectives and there are risks involved in investing in ETFs. Before investing you should read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts and carefully consider, among other things, the ETF's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses. A copy of the prospectus and ETF Facts of the Forstrong ETFs are available at www.forstrongetfs.com or www.sedarplus.com.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect our current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to United States news wire services.

©2024 Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc. All rights reserved.

Forstrong Global® and the Forstrong Global® logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc. in Canada.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221403

SOURCE: Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc.