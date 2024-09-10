Anzeige
10.09.2024 14:06 Uhr
Scale Computing Announces Call for Speaker Submissions for Upcoming Platform//2025 Event

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that the company is accepting speaker submissions for the Scale Computing Platform Summit (Platform//2025), May 13-15, 2025, at Resorts World Las Vegas. All are welcome to attend the third annual conference, which captures the spirit of inclusion with the event's tagline - "Let's innovate and transform together."

Scale Computing

The three-day event will feature live and on-demand sessions and offer exciting networking opportunities, educational and best practices sessions, an awards reception, and more. The themes for the Platform//2025 speaking sessions include virtualization and hybrid cloud computing, edge computing, and IoT, cybersecurity and data privacy, storage, networking and 5G, sustainable and green computing, and partners building a business with Scale Computing. Interested subject matter experts can submit proposals on these themes until October 31, 2024, at https://www.scalecomputing.com/platform-early-reg.

"Our annual event has quickly become a must-attend conference for IT professionals and partners, and last year, we welcomed over 700 attendees from more than 53 countries. We continue to see a high demand for thoughtful and leading-edge IT infrastructure solutions, and part of our mission for Platform//2025 is to draw on the collective expertise of our community and share best practices and innovative solutions. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Las Vegas next spring," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing.

Submissions will be reviewed by a content review committee composed of industry veterans who are experts in various IT infrastructure solution areas. Proposals will be considered based on their applicability to the audience, technical depth, and the balance of content in the overall program, with a preference for uniqueness, innovation, and thought leadership.

For more information about submitting a presentation for consideration and to receive early-bird pricing, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/platform-early-reg.

About Scale Computing
Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say onGartner Peer Insights,G2, and TrustRadius.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372470/Scale_Computing_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scale-computing-announces-call-for-speaker-submissions-for-upcoming-platform2025-event-302238427.html

