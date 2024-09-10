Enxoo, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for the telecommunications industry, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, "Enxoo for FTTx," a pre-built, comprehensive platform designed to empower broadband/fibre service providers with the tools they need to efficiently manage their end-to-end customer journey, from acquisition to service activation and billing.

As the global FTTx/broadband market continues to expand rapidly due to increased demand for high-speed internet, driven by the rise of streaming services, gaming, and remote work, service providers face numerous challenges. These include not only the complexity related to the fibre build but also the required set-up of back-office tooling to power efficient operations that can scale as their business grows.

"FTTx in a Box" for Streamlined Operations

Enxoo for FTTx is an "FTTx-in-a-Box", pre-configured solution that eliminates many challenges by providing a fully integrated platform that encompasses all essential Business Support Systems (BSS) and Operational Support Systems (OSS) requirements, covering Lead to Order to Cash processes. Built on industry-leading technologies like Salesforce Communications Cloud and Mulesoft, this solution ensures that fibre operators can launch their services rapidly, with minimal integration headaches focusing on what's their core business and not on IT-stack setup.

Key Benefits of Enxoo for FTTx:

Accelerated Time-to-Market: Pre-built configurations and streamlined processes enable quick deployment, allowing service providers to start offering services faster than ever.

Enhanced Customer Experience: The platform supports a seamless customer journey with features like automated service activation, billing, and a modern customer care portal powered by AI.

Increased Operational Efficiency: Automation and standardisation reduce manual workloads and operational costs, making it easier for operators to scale their business.

Future-Proof Scalability: The modular, platform-based approach allows operators to expand their offerings and capabilities as their business grows, ensuring long-term success.

Versatile Solution for Diverse Business Models

Enxoo for FTTx is designed to cater to both traditional B2C consumer-focused businesses and B2O wholesale operators. By leveraging best-of-class components, the solution provides flexibility, allowing service providers to customize their product offerings and adjust to market demands with ease.

"We developed Enxoo for FTTx to address the specific pain points that fibre operators face today," said Krzysztof Zych, CEO at Enxoo. "Our goal is to empower our customers to rapidly deploy and scale their fibre services while maintaining high levels of efficiency and customer satisfaction. With proven successes like Nexera and Upp, we have demonstrated our ability to deliver robust and scalable solutions that meet the unique needs of the telecommunications industry. With our solution, we believe fibre operators will be well-equipped to meet the growing demand for reliable, high-speed internet."

Experience Enxoo for FTTx

To learn more about how Enxoo for FTTx can revolutionize your business operations and enhance your customer experience, visit Enxoo's website and schedule a free consultation with one of our experts.

