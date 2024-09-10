HONG KONG, Sept 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CENTRESTAGE, the Asian fashion extravaganza organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)*, concluded successfully on 7 September. The highlight of the closing evening was the grand finale of the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest 2024 (YDC), where the creativity and design flair of 10 local fashion designers shone through. With their diverse and eye-catching collections, the young designers showed talent that moved beyond traditional boundaries, embodying this year's YDC theme, "To Be Seen", and highlighting the limitless potential of Hong Kong's fashion scene. The event delivered a standout fashion show for the audience, with celebrities such as Panther Chan, Kaho Hung, Moon Tang, Zelos Wong, 903DJ Leung Man Lai, Madboii, Ah Gi and Dixon Wong giving their support to the finalists.After careful deliberation, the panel of professional judges selected four winners from the 10 shortlisted entries, with Tiger Chung emerging as Champion, securing the top prize of a cash prize of HK$60,000; an overseas study trip sponsored by Fang Brothers Knitting Ltd.; and a HK$5,000 CASETiFY e-Gift Card and capsule collection for sale online and at CASETiFY STUDiO Hong Kong stores. Winner of the Excellence Award was K Ng, while Yoyo Chan took two honours including the "My Favourite Collection" Award that was decided by public voting.The full list of winners for YDC 2024 is as follows:Champion: Tiger Chung; Design: RagerExcellence Award: K Ng; Design: Remnants of LightBest Art Direction Award: Yoyo Chan; Design: Trouble XMy Favourite Collection Award: Yoyo Chan; Design: Trouble XReceiving the Champion prize, Tiger Chung, designer of the winning collection titled "Rager", said: "I felt calm upon learning about the award, but just now, witnessing the models wearing my award-winning designs for the first time, I felt excited beyond measure!" Tiger re-entered the competition as a proud advocate for subculture. He has been continuously exploring how to present the unique design ethos of young-generation designers and his collection exudes the energy and vitality experienced at a music festival.Judges impressed by quality of entries, share insights and experiencesThis year's YDC featured a heavyweight judging panel comprising seasoned fashion industry and media representatives, including Chief Judge Katherine Fang, Chairlady of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; VIP Judge Masayuki Ino, founder and designer of the Japanese fashion brand doublet; and Overseas Judge Bohan Qiu, Founder and Director of fashion PR consulting firm BOH Project. Other esteemed judges included Jonathan Lee, Co-founder of The Molecule; iemi Chu, Associate Publisher of Vogue Hong Kong; Tracey Cheng, Vice President of Womenswear Merchandising at I.T; and Victoria Tang-Owen, Founder & Creative Director of Thirty30 Creative and Victoria Tang Studio and Director of Arts, Culture & Heritage for Shanghai Tang.Reflecting on the quality of entries in this year's YDC and the achievements of the winners, VIP Judge Masayuki Ino said: "All the works presented by the designers are fantastic. I had already seen all the entries before the final, but being able to witness them again on the runway gave me a different perspective. I am excited to see all 10 fashion designers from the next generation at YDC."Panther Chan lights up MINI x Johnson Chong/Kinyan Lam collaboration seriesFor the eighth consecutive year, MINI HK was the major sponsor of the YDC. This year, the brand collaborated with two YDC Alumni designers, Johnson Chong (YAMA GUEST) and Kinyan Lam (Kinyan Lam), to present a fashion collection inspired by its latest car models - the MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman - with designs reflecting the spirit of urban outdoor travellers and adventurers, being both minimalistic and functional. Singer Panther Chan joined forces will the collaborators, performing as the collection was presented and helping to showcase MINI's new-generation design aesthetics and sustainable concepts.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4ebPwqQPictured from left to right are: Jonathan Lee, Co-founder of The Molecule; iemi Chu, Associate Publisher of Vogue Hong Kong; VIP Judge Masayuki Ino, founder and designer of doublet; Chief Judge Katherine Fang, Chairlady of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of HKTDC; Victoria Tang-Owen, Director of Arts of Culture & Heritage for Shanghai Tang; Tracey Cheng, Vice President of Womenswear Merchandising at I.T; and Bohan Qiu, Founder and Director of BOH Project.The Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest 2024 (YDC) concluded successfully on 7 September. After careful deliberation, the panel of professional judges selected four winners from the 10 shortlisted entries, with Tiger Chung (third from the right) emerging as Champion. Winner of the Excellence Award was K Ng (fourth from the left), while Yoyo Chan (fifth from the left) took two honours including the "My Favourite Collection" Award that was decided by public voting.ChampionDesigner: Tiger ChungDesign:"Rager"The design: "Rage evolves from the moshing culture of hardcore punk, where the crowd reaches euphoria as an uncontrollable transcendence of state. What I aspire to explore through design is the unique style and trends of the new generation of designers."In his collection "Rager", Tiger takes inspiration from Japanese anime series Dragon Ball and the character Son Goku, who transforms into a giant ape when angry, and the werewolf in Michael Jackson's Thriller, who dances with zombies under a full moon. He also pays tribute to the rock singer Marilyn Manson's style, mixing the structure of an evening dress with dungarees to combine the elegance of actress Marilyn Monroe with a darkerinspiration. Tailored to the violent nature of rage, Tiger's four designs feature impact-resistant pads and abrasion-resistant materials for protection.Prizes: (1) A cash prize of HK$60,000; (2) An overseas study trip sponsored by Fang Brothers Knitting Ltd; (3) HK$5,000 CASETiFY e-Gift Card and capsule collection for sale online and at CASETiFY STUDiO Hong Kong storesExcellence AwardDesigner: K NgDesign: "Remnants of Light"The design: "The designs initially appear to be glittering and elegant, but underneath the glamour he seeks to represent the darker side of the human condition and the fragility of the human mind.In his competing series "Remnants of Light," K creates scenarios with details on fabric: the embroidery on the coat looks like fireworks, but actually symbolises the explosions of war. The piece is a luxurious floor-length coat, but as the wearer grips the straps and wraps themselves tightly underneath, they resemble a refugee. Prizes: (1) A cash prize of HK$40,000; (2) An overseas study trip sponsored by MINI HK; (3) HK$3,000 CASETiFY e-Gift Card and capsule collection for sale online and at CASETiFY STUDiO Hong Kong storesBest Art Direction Award and My Favourite Collection AwardDesigner: Yoyo ChanDesign: "Trouble X"The design: "At the age of two, we enter our first rebellious stage in life, and then are institutionalised. In a daze, we find ourselves marching to the beat of mainstream social expectations. Rebellion is always looming; once provoked, it erupts instantly."Fashion designer Yoyo Chan is bored by the ordinary and wants to shatter expectations. Her "Trouble X" series breaks the stereotypical association of school uniforms by deconstructing the style, adding playful elements, and subverting expectations in the details. Highly saturated reds are interspersed with warm yellows, presenting a hot-blooded attitude and independent personality. As she frees the clothing from the rigidity of occasions, fashion design becomes an advocate for ageless rebellion.Prizes for the "Best Art Direction" Award: (1) A cash prize of HK$30,000 sponsored by Vogue Hong Kong; (2) HK$2,000 CASETiFY e-Gift Card and capsule collection for sale online and at CASETiFY STUDiO Hong Kong storesPrizes for the "My Favourite Collection" Award: (1) HK$20,000 Lee Gardens Area e-Gift Certificates sponsored by Hysan Development; (2) HK$2,000 CASETiFY e-Gift Card and capsule collection for sale online and at CASETiFY STUDiO Hong Kong storesPanther Chan(wearing Kinyan Lam; shoes by Pedro)Kaho Hung(wearing REDEMPTIVE; shoes by Pedro)Moon Tang(wearing royksopp gakkai)from left to rightMoon Tang, Kaho Hung, Panther Chan(wearing royksopp gakkai, REDEMPTIVE, Kinyan Lam)Dixon Wong(wearing MURFI LAU)Ah Gi(wearing FromClothingOf)Madboii(wearing WEAVIPEDIA)903DJ Leung Man Lai(wearing YAMA GUEST)from left to rightMadboii, Zelos, Ah Gi, Dixon(wearing MURFI LAU, MARCCH, FromClothingOf, WEAVIPEDIA)MINI x Johnson Chong/Kinyan Lam collaboration seriesFor the eighth consecutive year, MINI HK was the major sponsor of the YDC. This year, the brand collaborated with two YDC Alumni designers, Johnson Chong (YAMA GUEST) and Kinyan Lam (Kinyan Lam), to present a fashion collection inspired by its latest car models.MINI x Johnson Chong (YAMA GUEST)YAMA GUEST has collaborated with MINI Cooper, taking inspiration from its 2024 MINI Aceman model. The theme of the collaboration is "Urban Outdoor Traveler", where a single garment can seamlessly transition between the city and nature, embodying MINI's new design philosophy of "Simplicity, Purity". The result is a collection that embodies urban fashion while meeting the demands of outdoor exploration and incorporating the design concepts of YAMA GUEST and the MINI Aceman. The apparel features wear-resistant, water-repellent and breathable materials, as well as adjustable details like the hood, front panel, and waistband for added functionality.MINI x Kinyan Lam (Kinyan Lam)For its collaboration with MINI Cooper, Kinyan Lam sought to capture the spirit of "Possibility", "Adventurous", and "Fashion" embodied by MINI drivers. To express their unique personalities, they want to customise their cars with different patterns. Lam took inspiration from a vintage MINI campaign featuring Mary Quant's striped seat upholstery design, applying the iconic pattern, the classic stripe, as the central design motif for the collection. To achieve this design element, Lam incorporated his signature natural dyes with plants from India and indigo from Guizhou and employed a tie-dye technique to create the stripe patterns.FASHIONALLY COLLECTIONSFASHIONALLY.COM works to promote Hong Kong fashion and designers. This season it is featuring the latest collections from 11 local brands including: Charlotte Ng Studio, FromClothingOf, IP-Axis Studio, Lapeewee, WHY, YAMA GUEST, MURFI LAU, MARCCH, DEMO, SZMAN and Kinyan Lam. For more details, please visit https://www.fashionally.com/en/collection/page/23FASHIONALLY COLLECTION #23(from left to right)IP-Axis Studio / Theme: "Dune"Charlotte Ng Studio / Theme: "That is what feeling sound like"FromClothingOf / Theme: "You Are You"Lapeewee / Theme: "New Woman"WHY / Theme: "NOMAD"FASHIONALLY PRESENTATION I: YAMA GUESTTheme: Holidays in the SunThe collection draws inspiration from the mountains blended with tropical vibes to create a series of personalised styles for nature enthusiasts, perfect for wandering through jungles or strolling along beaches.FASHIONALLY Presentation II: MURFI LAUTheme: FORGE{T}For the brand's inaugural collection, MURFI LAU endeavours to express bravery and self-defence through fashion design, showcasing a unique temperament. The theme "FORGE{T}" signifies her dedication to fashion design. Inspiration for the collection is drawn from medieval armour, heavy motorcycle gear and spacesuits, representing different aspects of the human spirit of adventure. Ms Lau aims to demonstrate the dual characteristics of protective gear and fashion, showcasing a spirit that remains true to itself in challenging times.FASHIONALLY Presentation III: MARCCHTheme: AmbiguousThe brand's Spring/Summer 2025 collection is themed "Ambiguous", drawing design inspiration from the work "Ambiguous Documents" by Polish artist Ania Wawrzkowicz. The collection emphasises texture treatment, with designers using techniques such as collage, layering and cutouts to create different images, attempting to deconstruct the physicality within the garments.WebsitesCENTRESTAGE: https://centrestage.hktdc.com/home/enHong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): https://www.fashionally.com/en/Media enquiriesBest Crew Public Relations & Marketing:Diana TangTel: (852) 9199 6723Email: diana.tang@bestcrewpr.comReni KwokTel: (852) 6291 4283Email: reni.kwok@bestcrewpr.comHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Snowy ChanTel: (852) 2584 4525Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.orgAbout YDCThe YDC aims to promote a new generation of local design talent, while creating opportunities to showcase their collections in front of global and local industry professionals at CENTRESTAGE. Organised by the HKTDC, the contest is considered one of the most prestigious events of its kind in the region, with a successful track record of past contestants becoming leading designers for fashion enterprises or establishing their own labels. To further promote the international visibility of local Hong Kong designers, in 2012 the HKTDC launched FASHIONALLY.com, an online platform that showcases the work of local labels and talents and links them with global industry insiders and opportunities.About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences, and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on X and LinkedIn.About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) (formerly known as Create Hong Kong or CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community.*Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.