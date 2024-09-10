Ripley Entertainment Inc.: Ripley's Believe It or Not! Unveils All-New Marvels in Dare to Discover Annual Book

On sale now, latest book showcases people, places, and things that truly must be seen to be believed.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Ripley's Believe It or Not!, the globally renowned purveyor of the extraordinary, is once again ready to astound audiences with its latest annual book, Ripley's Believe It or Not! Dare to Discover. Packed with jaw-dropping tales and mind-boggling feats, this newest edition continues the tradition of celebrating the world's most unbelievable stories.



Ripley's Believe It or Not! Unveils All New Marvels in Dare to Discover Annual Book

From the depths of the oceans to the far reaches of space, Dare to Discover takes readers on an exhilarating journey through the strange and the wondrous. This year's edition features a curated selection of the most incredible stories found by Ripley's researchers and editors, including:

Extraordinary feats , like the extreme flexibility of Liberty Barros or the dexterity of Robyn Slain, who can spin 10 basketballs at the same time!

Awe- Inspiring art, like the work of Justin Bateman, who turns pebbles into lifelike portraits, and Rajacenna van Dam, who can use both hands and feet to create eight detailed drawings-at the same time!

Amazing animals, like Pearl the Chihuahua, the shortest living dog in the world! At two years old, Pearl is just 1.2 pounds (553 g)-the Ripley's annual book is almost three times her weight!

Dare to Discover is not just a book, but an invitation to explore the limits of human curiosity and the boundaries of what is possible. Whether you're a long-time fan of Ripley's Believe It or Not! or discovering it for the first time, this annual edition promises to entertain, educate, and above all, astonish.

The book's packed 256 pages invite readers of all ages-especially reluctant readers-to get lost in a vortex of weird and wonderful stories with vibrant imagery, bitesize tales, fun lists, and silly callouts. Whether you choose to read it from cover to cover or simply open it to any random page, Dare to Discover promises to entertain, educate, and astonish.

"Dare to Discover is a fantastic read for families or individuals. You can pick it up and enjoy it at any point," said Amanda Joiner, Vice President of Believe It or Not! Creative Solutions. "Every story is meticulously fact-checked by our team of researchers and editors to ensure that what you see-although incredibly hard to believe-is undeniably true."

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Dare to Discover is now available at all major retailers and on Amazon. For a peek into the pages, visit www.ripleys.com/stories/dare-to-discover.



