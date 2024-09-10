Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 14:26 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ripley Entertainment Inc.: Ripley's Believe It or Not! Unveils All-New Marvels in Dare to Discover Annual Book

On sale now, latest book showcases people, places, and things that truly must be seen to be believed.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Ripley's Believe It or Not!, the globally renowned purveyor of the extraordinary, is once again ready to astound audiences with its latest annual book, Ripley's Believe It or Not! Dare to Discover. Packed with jaw-dropping tales and mind-boggling feats, this newest edition continues the tradition of celebrating the world's most unbelievable stories.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Unveils All New Marvels in Dare to Discover Annual Book

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Unveils All New Marvels in Dare to Discover Annual Book
On sale now, latest book showcases people, places, and things that truly must be seen to be believed.

From the depths of the oceans to the far reaches of space, Dare to Discover takes readers on an exhilarating journey through the strange and the wondrous. This year's edition features a curated selection of the most incredible stories found by Ripley's researchers and editors, including:

  • Extraordinary feats, like the extreme flexibility of Liberty Barros or the dexterity of Robyn Slain, who can spin 10 basketballs at the same time!

  • Awe- Inspiring art, like the work of Justin Bateman, who turns pebbles into lifelike portraits, and Rajacenna van Dam, who can use both hands and feet to create eight detailed drawings-at the same time!

  • Amazing animals, like Pearl the Chihuahua, the shortest living dog in the world! At two years old, Pearl is just 1.2 pounds (553 g)-the Ripley's annual book is almost three times her weight!

Dare to Discover is not just a book, but an invitation to explore the limits of human curiosity and the boundaries of what is possible. Whether you're a long-time fan of Ripley's Believe It or Not! or discovering it for the first time, this annual edition promises to entertain, educate, and above all, astonish.

The book's packed 256 pages invite readers of all ages-especially reluctant readers-to get lost in a vortex of weird and wonderful stories with vibrant imagery, bitesize tales, fun lists, and silly callouts. Whether you choose to read it from cover to cover or simply open it to any random page, Dare to Discover promises to entertain, educate, and astonish.

"Dare to Discover is a fantastic read for families or individuals. You can pick it up and enjoy it at any point," said Amanda Joiner, Vice President of Believe It or Not! Creative Solutions. "Every story is meticulously fact-checked by our team of researchers and editors to ensure that what you see-although incredibly hard to believe-is undeniably true."

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Dare to Discover is now available at all major retailers and on Amazon. For a peek into the pages, visit www.ripleys.com/stories/dare-to-discover.

Contact Information:

Ripley Entertainment
pr@ripleys.com

SOURCE: Ripley Entertainment

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.