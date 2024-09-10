London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Jones Healthcare Group, a leader in advanced pharmaceutical packaging and medication dispensing solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Quebec-based GDK Marketing as its exclusive pharmacy sales partner in the province. This strategic collaboration reinforces Jones Healthcare Group's ongoing commitment to expanding its presence in Quebec while delivering exceptional customer service and support in French.

With a legacy of over 100 years, Jones Healthcare Group - and its global reach as a trusted partner to 14,500 pharmacies across 15 countries - is poised to further strengthen its presence in Quebec. While Jones has long served the Quebec market, this partnership represents a significant step in broadening its reach and enhancing support for local pharmacies by leveraging GDK's extensive experience and local expertise to better serve the unique needs of the province's pharmacy professionals.

GDK Marketing is a leading force in the Quebec pharmacy sector with more than three decades of experience, known for its deep-rooted relationships and a profound understanding of the local market. The company specializes in delivering tailored sales and marketing solutions that align with the distinct cultural and business landscape of Quebec. GDK's long-standing partnerships with major players in the industry, combined with its commitment to personalized service in French, make it an ideal partner for Jones Healthcare Group's expansion in the region.

"We are thrilled to partner with GDK Marketing as we continue to build on our legacy of excellence in the pharmacy market," said Stephen MacNeill, Senior Vice President, Pharmacy Market, Canada at Jones Healthcare Group. "Their extensive experience in the Quebec market aligns with our goal to enhance our service offerings in the province. Together, we will ensure that pharmacies across Quebec have access to the innovative solutions and responsive service they need to thrive."

Sylvain Lapensee, Vice President, Business Development at GDK Marketing, added, "Partnering with Jones Healthcare Group is an exciting opportunity for GDK Marketing. Jones's commitment to patient safety, usability, and the development of innovative, sustainable products was a natural fit for us. Their commitment to developing solutions that integrate smoothly with automation technology supports our mission of simplifying the work of pharmacy professionals. We're excited to leverage our local expertise to help expand Jones's presence in Quebec, enabling pharmacy teams to dedicate more time to patient care."

To further support this initiative in the digital space, Jones has launched a new digital experience in French, complete with a dedicated website and integrated online store. This user-friendly platform makes it easier than ever for Quebec pharmacies to place orders and access the full range of Jones Healthcare Group's offerings.





Jones Healthcare Group head office in London, Ontario.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9572/221975_2.jpg





Complete pharmacy solutions by Jones Healthcare Group.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9572/221975_3.jpg

About Jones Healthcare Group

Jones Healthcare Group is a market leader in advanced packaging and medication dispensing solutions, dedicated to enhancing patient care and driving the future of healthcare innovation.

About GDK Marketing

GDK Marketing, established in 1987, is a Quebec-based company with over 35 years of experience in the pharmacy sector. The company provides tailored marketing and sales solutions that meet the unique needs of the Quebec market, with a strong emphasis on customer service and support in French.

