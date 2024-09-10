BLS International, a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens and a global leader in visa processing and consular services, today announced comprehensive measures to address the ongoing challenges in the visa appointment booking process for Moroccan citizens applying for Spanish visas.

The recent demand from Moroccan citizens for an appointment slot for a Spanish visa and the media coverage has highlighted the difficulties faced by Moroccan citizens in securing visa appointments. Reports of broker networks monopolizing appointment slots and reselling them at inflated prices have caused significant distress among applicants, particularly those seeking family reunification or educational opportunities in Spain.

In response to recent protests and reports of difficulties in securing visa appointments, BLS International has reinforced its commitment to providing a fair, transparent, and efficient appointment booking process for all applicants

A BLS Spokesperson said, "As a global leader in visa processing, BLS International is committed to fairness, transparency, and accessibility. The recent difficulties faced by Moroccan citizens in securing visa appointments highlight the need for action. We are enhancing security measures, improving scheduling practices, and streamlining processes to ensure a fair and efficient system. Collaborating closely with Spanish authorities, we aim to provide every Moroccan citizen with equal opportunities for family reunification, education, or travel."

BLS International is enhancing its visa appointment process for Moroccan citizens with key initiatives. BLS now publishes appointment schedules in advance on its website (https://blsspainmorocco.com/), empowering applicants to book directly and avoid intermediaries. They've strengthened security with encryption, multi-factor authentication, and real-time monitoring. The booking process is simplified for ease of use, and all appointments are free of charge. Slots are updated weekly based on client instructions. BLS is dedicated to maintaining high-quality service and working closely with Spanish authorities to enhance the applicant experience.

About BLS International:

BLS International Services Ltd., established in 2005, is a global leader in visa, passport, consular, and citizen services. It boasts collaborations with over 46 client governments and operates across 66 countries. BLS International is the only publicly traded entity in its sector, listed on BSE, NSE, and MSE, underscoring its industry prominence and commitment to excellence.

