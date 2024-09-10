The GenAI-backed tool scales professional coaching to all employees

Learning Pool, the smarter learning technology company, today announced AI Coach, the latest addition to its portfolio of AI-powered innovations. AI Coach is an on-demand "coach" that leverages the power of OpenAI's GPT LLM and established coaching principles to guide employees towards achieving their career goals. With AI Coach, Learning Pool is helping organizations democratize access to professional coaching unlocking the full potential of their workforce and fostering a culture of growth.

Professional coaching provides many benefits for both employees and organizations, such as personal development, improved performance, and overall organizational success. And there's an appetite for it: 84% of employees are interested in receiving professional coaching, citing the opportunity to overcome challenges and advance their careers as primary reasons. However, the inability to scale coaching has limited access to a select few, typically senior leadership. Specifically, cost, time constraints, and the limited availability of qualified coaches have prevented broader access to coaching within the organization.

Learning Pool's AI Coach makes coaching available to all, anytime and anywhere. AI Coach guides each employee in pursuit of their professional goals at scale and with little-to-no human intervention. Learners begin a coaching session by typing or speaking directly in the chat, sharing a specific challenge, goal, or question. For those unsure where to begin, AI Coach suggests conversation starters-such as 'gaining a promotion' or 'work-life balance'-to guide users in a focused discussion on specific topics. In either case, the tool can generate limitless responses to any professional goal of a user's choosing. Ultimately, the tool helps learners reflect on their current situation, explore growth options, and define an action plan to achieve their goals.

"In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, organizational success hinges on empowering employees to reach their full potential," said Lindsey Coode, Head of Innovation at Learning Pool. "Traditional coaching approaches, while valuable, often face limitations in scalability, cost, and accessibility. This is where AI coaching emerges as a game-changing solution."

The release of AI Coach is the latest in Learning Pool's unique AI-powered product lineup. The company recently released its latest AI Conversations collection which uses a GP4-generated "employee" to create real-life practice scenarios for learners focusing on compliance policy. This is in addition to AI-powered translation capabilities within a number of Learning Pool's pre-existing solutions, including the learning platform and digital adoption platform (DAP). And coming later this fall, the company will debut anAI-backed assessment solution that revolutionizes competency evaluation by measuring both skills and behaviors through open-ended questions.

"Learning Pool has always had a passion for innovation," said Anna Lloyd, Chief Product Officer at Learning Pool. "AI Coach represents the next phase of our AI integration and furthers our ability to deliver smarter, more purposeful and engaging learning experiences."

