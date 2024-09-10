Rob Hunden of Hunden Partners to Moderate Keynote Panel at Bisnow's Indianapolis State of the Market

Panel Features Mel Raines, CEO of Indiana Pacers, and Chris Jensen, Mayor of the City of Noblesville

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Hunden Partners (Hunden), a full-service, real estate development and tourism advisory firm known for its expertise in placemaking, announced that Rob Hunden, CEO and founder of Hunden Partners, will moderate the keynote panel at Bisnow's Indianapolis State of the Market event on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Bisnow is the world's leading B2B platform serving the commercial real estate industry, and the event is "a look at the projects, people, and possibilities shaping the crossroads of America." Hunden will serve as moderator of "Building Innovation Mile" with speakers Mel Raines, CEO of the Indiana Pacers, and Chris Jensen, Mayor of the City of Noblesville, Indiana. The trio will discuss a wide range of topics including the impacts sports have on communities, economy, and investments, and the role of women in sports, both on the courts and fields, and in the front offices.





Hunden Partners CEO and Founder Rob Hunden

Rob Hunden, CEO of Hunden Partners, will moderate the keynote panel at Bisnow's Indianapolis State of the Market.





"I'm delighted to be part of Bisnow's Indianapolis State of the Market event, and I look forward to talking with Mel Raines and Chris Jensen for an illuminating discussion on pivotal changes in, and the intersections of, the sports industry, real estate opportunities, and trends in mixed-used developments," says Hunden.

One commonality between Hunden and the two panelists is Innovation Mile, a business and technology hub, and Noblesville's first innovation district. The Noblesville Events Center, an anchor of the Innovation Mile, will be home to the Pacers' NBA G League team beginning in 2025. Hunden Partners completed an economic and fiscal impact analysis about the project for the City. The panel will cover elements of the new arena and surrounding innovation district.

The panel will also cover the impact of a new mixed-use development by Herb Simon to be connected to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Caitlin Clark effect, and the impact of recent placemaking efforts around Bicentennial Unity Plaza and Commission Row.

Hunden has worked on thousands of projects in destination development, sports-anchored and mixed-use districts, and public-private partnerships. He is a sought-after speaker and frequently presents at real estate development and sports industry conferences.

Hunden Partners is the leading global advisor in destination real estate development. The firm offers a full range of tourism planning and strategy; market, financial feasibility, and economic and impact analyses; and development advisory services for specialty destination assets such as sports facilities, mixed-use and entertainment districts, convention and expo centers, hotels, entertainment venues, recreation facilities and other catalytic development projects. Hunden has conducted more than 1,000 studies and has had a hand in the development of over $25 billion in projects around the world.

For more information, please visit https://hunden.com.

