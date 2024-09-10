Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
10.09.2024 14:38 Uhr
SCS Global Services: Jac Vandenberg Introduces the World's First SCS Sustainably Grown Certified Mandarins to the United States Market

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / SCS Global Services, a pioneer and international leader in third-party sustainability and environmental certifications, is happy to announce the arrival of the world's first Sustainably Grown® certified mandarins to the United States market this summer. Jac Vandenberg, known for its commitment to bringing premium and responsibly sourced produce to the market, has partnered with Agricola Pampa Baja, located in Peru, and Forbel SA, based in Uruguay, to make this significant milestone possible.

"We are excited to bring these certified mandarins to U.S. consumers. Our partnership with these farms aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional and sustainably grown produce to the market." said John Paap, Sustainability Director, Jac Vandenberg. "Customers can enjoy superior quality fruit that has been grown with the utmost respect for the environment and community."

The SCS Sustainably Grown certification ensures farms adhere to strict guidelines covering biodiversity protection, water conservation, climate resilience, integrated pest management, and fair labor practices. By meeting these rigorous environmental, social, and economic standards, Agricola Pampa Baja and Forbel SA demonstrate superior agricultural stewardship.

"Jac Vandenberg has been a leader in promoting sustainability throughout their supply chain. We are pleased to work with values-aligned brands bringing ethical products to market." said Kevin Warner, Director of ESG Certifications & Strategy at SCS Global Services. "By verifying these mandarins, we're helping conscientious consumers make purchases that benefit both the people and the planet."

The first shipment of SCS Sustainably Grown certified mandarins arrived at select U.S. retail stores in August 2024. Consumers can identify them by looking for the SCS Kingfisher ecolabel on packaging. This introduction marks a significant step forward in the fresh produce industry, providing consumers with more options to support sustainability through their purchasing choices.

For more information about SCS Sustainably Grown Certification from SCS Global Services, visit https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/sustainably-grown-certification.

READ MORE

About SCS Global Services?

SCS Global Services?is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development, currently celebrating its 40th year of services. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information,?visit? www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

Media Contact:

Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services
sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
