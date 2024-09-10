Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Healing Realty Trust ("HRT" or the "Company"), a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company with a portfolio centered on purchasing healthcare-related real estate assets dedicated to serving the mental, behavioral, and physical health sectors, as well as in the advancement of innovative and emerging psychedelic therapies, announced its $4.175 million acquisition of Plaza X Outpatient Care Center in Beaumont, Texas, enhancing the Company's clinic-focused portfolio.

The ~36,000 square-foot building has maintained an occupancy rate of 100% for the past three decades and includes tenants Southeast Renal, Southeast Texas Eye Specialists, Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics, and Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas. It is also located within a healthcare hub which includes the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Post-Acute Medical (PAM) Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Beaumont, Riceland Healthcare System, and Best Care Pediatrics Beaumont. One of the most centrally located medical office buildings in the region, the complex sits along Interstate Highway I-10 and is situated down the road from Texas Oncology-Beaumont and within a mile of both Christus Health's St. Elizabeth General Hospital and Baptist General Hospital, guaranteeing high visibility and accessibility.

"We are thrilled to add the Beaumont complex to our expanding portfolio as HRT continues to revolutionize the conventional real estate investment space and ensure important healthcare services are available nationwide," said Joe Caltabiano, CEO of HRT. "As healthcare increasingly moves beyond the confines of the hospital, we are dedicated to advancing today's essential health services and pioneering the availability of tomorrow's innovative treatments to meet the growing demand for care outside of the hospital setting."

HRT is addressing the lack of clinical infrastructure in the U.S. to support the administration of critical healthcare services and novel treatments in the behavioral health market, which is projected to reach $136.6 billion by 2032. The Company intends to acquire triple net (NNN) leased healthcare-related assets, managing both property acquisition and interior buildout to optimize the properties for each tenant or practitioner to perform traditional healthcare practices and support the advancement of innovative treatments.

Through its exclusive relationship with HealingMaps, a leading data provider connecting patients with practitioners in the multidisciplinary health space, HRT sources properties in high-demand regions using proprietary, real-time insights. With a growing pipeline of over 700,000 square-feet of healthcare real estate nationwide, the Company continues to identify high-quality properties, including medical offices, dialysis centers, mental health and ketamine clinics, rehabilitation centers, and alcohol and drug treatment facilities.

About Healing Realty Trust

Healing Realty Trust (HRT) is a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company with a portfolio centered on purchasing healthcare-related real estate assets dedicated to serving the mental, behavioral, and physical health sectors, as well as in the advancement of innovative and emerging psychedelic therapies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222393

SOURCE: Healing Realty Trust