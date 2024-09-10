Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
WKN: 934623 | ISIN: US59156R1086 | Ticker-Symbol: MWZ
Tradegate
10.09.24
09:30 Uhr
67,79 Euro
-0,60
-0,88 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
10.09.2024 14:50 Uhr
MetLife, Inc.: MetLife Foundation Grantees Reading Partners and Brooklyn Book Bodega Help Bridge Literacy Gap

MetLife

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / MetLife Foundation grantees Reading Partners and Brooklyn Book Bodega have teamed up to empower young readers, cultivate a love of reading, promote book ownership and bridge literacy gaps across New York City.

Watch above to see how their grant from the Foundation is helping address the literacy crisis so that more people can experience why reading is so transformational, and read more about the Foundation's partners and priorities here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MetLife, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MetLife, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/metlife-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MetLife, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
