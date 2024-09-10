MetLife, Inc.: MetLife Foundation Grantees Reading Partners and Brooklyn Book Bodega Help Bridge Literacy Gap

MetLife

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / MetLife Foundation grantees Reading Partners and Brooklyn Book Bodega have teamed up to empower young readers, cultivate a love of reading, promote book ownership and bridge literacy gaps across New York City.

Watch above to see how their grant from the Foundation is helping address the literacy crisis so that more people can experience why reading is so transformational, and read more about the Foundation's partners and priorities here.

