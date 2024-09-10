Dispatch Unveils Courier Partners Network & User-Friendly Website

Dispatch introduces a new product for businesses and enhances the user experience with a newly designed website.

The Courier Partners Network is an additional piece in delivery orchestration, where Dispatch unifies the entire last-mile delivery experience for its users. For customers, it allows for instant connection to a network of courier partners in their area, providing national coverage and the ability to manage all deliveries in one place. For drivers, it's designed to provide independent courier businesses with the resources to manage fleets, expand service areas, increase orders, and thrive in the final-mile industry.

This product can now be accessed and managed through sign-up on the newly designed Dispatch website, which streamlines the user experience and provides in-depth delivery resources and support. The user interface has been updated to guide users down the delivery path they want to pursue, making the experience accessible, mobile-compatible, and interactive.

"We're thrilled to release the Courier Partners Network along with the new website," said Alexia Smith, Dispatch Vice President of Marketing. "As we strive to enhance the customer and driver experience, we continuously make improvements to our delivery technology, collect user feedback, and release innovative solutions that revolutionize the final-mile space. The best way to see this is through our web and mobile applications."

For more information about The Dispatch Courier Partners Network or the new website, please contact the media representative at pr@dispatchit.com.

About Dispatch: Dispatch is the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform, replacing traditional courier services by offering a suite of software solutions for any size business. Dispatch simplifies last-mile delivery with a network of independent contractor drivers, delivery management software, and API integrations. Dispatch currently operates in more than 75 U.S. markets. For additional information, visit www.dispatchit.com.

