Deepsnow Events: 2024 Competitive Marketing Summit: Elevate Your Competitive Strategies in Golden, Colorado

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Sharpen your competitive edge and propel your business to new heights at the 2024 Competitive Marketing Summit, the premier event for high-performance industries, taking place Nov. 13-15 in Golden, Colorado. This intimate gathering brings together competitive intelligence professionals, product marketers, innovators, and researchers, equipping you with the actionable insights and strategies needed to outmaneuver competitors and optimize your product's go-to-market approach.

Master Class With Ben Gilad: Cognitive Biases and Intuitive Judgment

Kick off the summit with a unique and powerful workshop led by Ben Gilad on Nov. 13. This session explores the seemingly contradictory worlds of cognitive biases and intuition, providing an invaluable tool for marketers navigating contested arenas.

Cognitive Biases in Action : Uncover how biases can be leveraged to effectively present intelligence to executives, influencing their thinking and actions.

Intuition vs. Data : Challenge the notion that AI is always superior, and learn how to harness intuitive judgment, especially in strategic decision-making.

The Compete Challenge: Put your skills to the test using Michael Porter's competition analysis model and Klue, a leading CI platform.

Keynote Speaker: Joanne Moretti

Gain valuable insights from Joanne Moretti, CRO of Fictiv and Board Member of Sangoma, as she shares her expertise on driving sales and achieving breakthrough results. With her background as a CMO and sales leader, Moretti's keynote will offer a unique perspective on navigating the competitive landscape.

Actionable Insights, Delivered:

The summit's deep-dive sessions are designed to guide you through the entire competitive intelligence lifecycle. Learn from industry experts, not sales pitches, and leave with a clear path to success.

Key Takeaways:

Identify and exploit competitor weaknesses

Craft winning product strategies based on market insights

Optimize your competitive programs for maximum impact

Drive sales and achieve breakthrough results

Registration is now open. Don't miss this opportunity to gain a competitive advantage in today's dynamic market. Visit competitivemarketingsummit.com to secure your spot. Early bird registration ends on Sept. 15, 2024.

About the Competitive Marketing Summit

The Competitive Marketing Summit is the #1 event for high-performance industries seeking to elevate their strategies and achieve superior results. This focused gathering provides actionable insights and networking opportunities to empower marketers, innovators, and researchers to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

