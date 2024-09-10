Gurneet Kaur Wins 2024 Scott Vicknair Law Firm Scholarship

Gurneet Kaur receives $1,000 in financial support after submitting a moving scholarship essay.

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / This year, Scott Vicknair Injury Lawyers debuted its "For the Win" Scholarship. The firm's scholarship selection committee invited students from all fields of study to share their stories and answer the question: what do you fight for, and how do you fight when push comes to shove?

When reading Gurneet Kaur's scholarship essay, the firm knew it had found its winner. Kaur recently began her first year at the UC Berkeley School of Optometry. She intends to use her degree to build on a history of outreach within communities in need of better access to visual health.

Kaur's scholarship essay details her experience with limited access to vision care. She mentions struggling with her vision as early as age seven but failing to receive care or even glasses until she was 11 due to a lack of community resources.

That personal experience with the effects of limited vision health access drove Kaur to begin volunteering with a non-profit mobile vision clinic. She helped staff members offer eye exams and glasses to children in local elementary schools, providing those students the same care she received when she was their age.

Kaur intends to build on this experience after completing her Optometry degree. She wants to use her knowledge of eye care and familiarity with non-profit organizations to offer essential support to underserved communities. She hopes her knowledge of the Urdu, Spanish, Punjabi, and Hindi languages will serve her well through the process.

There's no doubt that Kaur's fight for accessible vision care embodies the spirit of Scott Vicknair Injury Lawyers' "For the Win" Scholarship. The scholarship selection committee celebrates Kaur's achievements and hopes the scholarship's $1,000 will help her chase her dreams.

About Scott Vicknair Injury Lawyers

The team with Scott Vicknair Injury Lawyers proudly offers Louisiana residents comprehensive personal injury and maritime injury representation. The firm's offices span the state in an effort to bring its suite of accessible legal services to Louisiana families in need.

The team's consummate representation ensures that each client has the opportunity to recover the damages necessary to pay their bills and get back on their feet. Scott Vicknair Injury Lawyers offers individualized care and attention to each client who comes looking for professional support.

The firm's commitment to legal excellence has seen it secure multi-million dollar settlements for Louisiana families and businesses. Anyone interested in securing tried-and-tested representation can contact the firm today to book a free case consultation.

