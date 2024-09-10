The Bonadio Group Advances to #42 On Inside Public Accounting's Top 100 List; Recognized Nationally as an Inclusive Workplace

The firm was honored by COLOR Magazine, Best Companies Group, and IPA as an industry leader in 2024

The Bonadio Group has once again been included on INSIDE Public Accounting's (IPA) annual Top 100 list, rising to the 42nd spot from #43 in 2023. Additionally, the firm has been recognized as a 2024 Best Companies Group Inclusive Workplace in collaboration with COLOR Magazine. Companies are selected for these honors based on peer and employee survey responses, financial health, and their commitment to fostering an equitable culture.

"Our consistent rise in the ranks of IPA's Top 100 List and national recognition as an Inclusive Workplace highlights the effectiveness of our efforts to continuously advance our offerings, grow our footprint, and maintain a purpose-driven culture,'" said Bruce Zicari, CEO and Managing Partner of the Bonadio Group. "Our people are at the core of our success, and these recognitions are the direct result of their commitment to upholding what differentiates our firm."

These recognitions join a growing list of 2024 accolades for the firm, including being named #41 on Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms list. The Bonadio Group was also recognized as a Top Firm serving the Mid-Atlantic region by Accounting Today, a 2024 USA TODAY Best Place to Work and a 2024 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 Fastest-Growing Privately Owned Company.

This year, the IPA 500 firms list was determined by assessments of U.S. net revenues and an estimated 629 responses by accounting firms to its annual IPA's Survey and Analysis of Firms. The organization also considers firms' overall growth, regional comparisons, five-year trends, profitability, and compensation for partners and staff to determine rankings and provide the most comprehensive examination of the accounting profession each year.

Best Companies Group and COLOR Magazine select their annual Inclusive Workplace honorees based on each company's commitment to inclusive work environments and accomplishments in employee engagement, retention rates, and brand recognition. Utilizing a data-driven approach, the organizations assess candidates through comprehensive surveys and data analysis that evaluate each company's culture as it pertains to inclusion, belonging, psychological safety, community, and purpose. Recipients of this recognition have shown significant commitment to ensuring all their employees feel included, heard, and valued, and serve as beacons of inclusive culture within their respective industries.

For more information on The Bonadio Group, please visit www.bonadio.com.

About The Bonadio Group

The Bonadio Group is a nationally ranked Top 50 CPA firm and the largest independent provider of accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting and advisory services in Upstate New York. The firm maintains several offices across New York State and has grown its national footprint to include offices in Vermont, Virginia, and Texas. Its expert team of industry-leading professionals serve as trusted advisors to clients of all sizes, helping businesses and organizations reach their short- and long-term goals. The Bonadio Group is committed to delivering top-tier client service, providing continuous community support and creating an unparalleled employee experience. For more information, visit www.bonadio.com.

About INSIDE Public Accounting & the IPA 500

INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) is a leader in practice management resources for the public accounting profession that include: the monthly practice management newsletter, the annual national practice management benchmarking reports and corresponding reports and training. IPA has assisted firms across North America grow and thrive since 1987. The one-of-a-kind IPA 500, recognizing the top U.S.-based accounting firms, is the most comprehensive list of North American public accounting firms available. IPA annually ranks the largest public accounting firms in the U.S. based on participating firm's net revenues - from the multi-billion-dollar U.S.-based Big 4 to the $3.8 million firm. Ranking data is captured through IPA's annual practice management survey and analysis of firms. IPA is the survey leader in data collection for the profession, with more of the largest 600 firms participating than any other survey today and a 92% return rate of participating firms.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group is an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing the best workplaces all around the world.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lindsay Ksanznak

(585) 402-1916

lksanznak@mower.com

SOURCE: The Bonadio Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com