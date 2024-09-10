Anzeige
MarsCharge, Inc.: MarsCharge Named Top 50 Finalist in AcceliCity Resilience Challenge, Advances Toward Smart City Pilot Program

MarsCharge is one step closer to deploying its cutting-edge MarsCharger Mega in global smart city initiatives.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / MarsCharge, a startup leader in innovative grid-resilient EV charging solutions, has been selected as one of the top 50 finalists in the 2024 AcceliCity Resilience Challenge.



Out of 740 applicants from over 70 countries, MarsCharge has earned its spot in the program, which aims to identify breakthrough technologies that can support urban resilience and innovation. Hosted by Leading Cities and supported by QBE Insurance, the AcceliCity Challenge highlights startups poised to make the greatest transformative impacts on smart cities worldwide.

The AcceliCity Resilience Challenge is a global competition designed to identify and foster innovative solutions for urban challenges. Companies are evaluated on their potential to contribute to smart city development, sustainability, and resilience. MarsCharge's top-50 standing offers it a chance to move forward in the competition and secure a place in the top 10, including a paid pilot program to deploy its flagship product, the MarsCharger Mega.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top 50 finalists in the AcceliCity Resilience Challenge," said Michael Marczi, CEO of MarsCharge. "Our MarsCharger Mega is designed to address the evolving needs of smart cities, offering unparalleled charging speed and reliability. We are excited about the opportunity to showcase our technology to a wider audience through the pilot program."

The MarsCharger Mega is a game-changer for electric vehicle infrastructure. With a 2-in-1 ultra-fast EV charging and energy storage capability, it can charge vehicles in as little as 20 minutes, producing up to 550KW of power-200KW more than the industry standard for high-powered charging. Designed for both fleets and public station use, MarsCharger Mega provides scalable, grid-resilient power suitable for grid-connected, off-grid, semi-off-grid, and mobile applications.

The AcceliCity Challenge provides five months of mentorship and education through the LaunchPad11 virtual incubator, equipping finalists with tools to scale their smart city solutions. If MarsCharge advances to the top 10, it will have the chance to implement its MarsCharger Mega in a real-world pilot project, supported by up to $150,000 in funding.

For more information about MarsCharge and its innovative grid-resilient solutions, visit the MarsCharge website.

For additional details on the AcceliCity Challenge, please see the Leading Cities AcceliCity website.

Contact Information

Michael Marczi
CEO
info@marscharge.com
+1(650)407-5808

SOURCE: MarsCharge

