Fintech Sandbox Announces Seventh Annual Boston Fintech Week Details, Spotlighting the Industry's Rapid Technological Advances

Boston's premier community-led fintech event returns October 14-18, 2024

Fintech Sandbox to host a two-day Innovation Forum at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, October 16-17

Today, Fintech Sandbox , a nonprofit that provides early-stage startups around the world with free access to critical datasets and infrastructure through its Data Access Residency, announced new details surrounding the seventh annual Boston Fintech Week , which will take place from October 14-18, 2024.

Under this year's theme, "Fintech at Full Throttle: The Rapid Advance of Innovation," the event will explore the accelerating pace of change in the financial industry. Attendees will delve into the burgeoning role of generative AI, the push for faster payments, challenges posed by an aging population, the impact of climate change, and other critical topics. Innovators and entrepreneurs will gain insights on navigating this rapid digitization while managing associated risks.

"Boston Fintech Week presented by Fintech Sandbox has always been a celebration of innovation and collaboration, bringing together the brightest minds in the industry," said Sarah Biller, Co-founder of Fintech Sandbox. "As we enter an unprecedented era of rapid digital transformation with the onset of game-changing technologies, this year's event will highlight the innovators who are not just keeping pace but setting the standard for what's possible in fintech. We're excited to bring together a diverse group of leaders, thinkers and doers who are redefining the future of finance - and we invite you to join us this October."

During Boston Fintech Week 2024, the Fintech Sandbox Innovation Forum, the two-day, ticked main stage conference, will take place on October 16 and 17 at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. This forum will spotlight the visionaries and investors who are reshaping the financial services industry. The dynamic speaker lineup includes:

Timothy Flacke , Co-founder & CEO of Commonwealth

Andrew Gallucci , Director of Regulatory Strategy at Circle

Jeffrey Glass , CEO & Cofounder at Hometap

Reetika Grewal , Head of Digital for Commercial Banking and the Corporate & Investment Bank at Wells Fargo

Matt Harris , Partner at Bain Capital Ventures

Matt Hatch , Partner and Americas FinTech Leader at EY

Kimberly Holzel , Partner at Goodwin

Sarah Lamont , Investor at F-Prime Capital

Nikhil Lele , Partner/Principal at EY

Sears Merritt , Head of Enterprise Technology & Experience at MassMutual

Hans Morris , Managing Partner at Nyca Partners

Jorge Nario , Head of Fidelity Center for Applied Technology (FCAT)

Melia Russell , Senior Tech Correspondent at Business Insider

Sunil Sachdev , Head of Embedded Finance at Fiserv

Jillian Williams , Partner at Cowboy Ventures

Additional speakers and updates to the event agenda will be revealed regularly on BostonFintechWeek.org/Agenda .

Throughout the week, a series of fireside chats, masterclasses and networking receptions will be hosted by various fintech, financial services, startup and investor communities, each requiring individual registration. This deep involvement from the fintech ecosystem and partnerships with the local community sets Boston Fintech Week presented by Fintech Sandbox apart from traditional industry events, making it a unique, community-driven celebration.

Since its inception as a grassroots gathering in 2017, Boston Fintech Week presented by Fintech Sandbox has evolved into a must-attend event in Boston in collaboration with the broader fintech ecosystem. It serves as an inclusive platform for dialogue among industry leaders and emerging fintechs globally. The 2023 event featured over 100 speakers across 48 sessions, with participants from 17 countries.

Attendees from last year's Boston Fintech Week presented by Fintech Sandbox praised the event, saying:

"Boston Fintech Week outshines all the others with its worldliness, relevance and deep community connection."

"It keeps getting better each year. I can only imagine what you have in store for next year!"

"Participation in Boston Fintech Week has helped us strengthen our position in the fintech sector, create new business opportunities, and stay connected with the latest industry developments."

For more information and to register, please visit https://bostonfintechweek.org/ .

A huge thank you to our sponsors who are helping to make Boston Fintech Week 2024 presented by Fintech Sandbox another successful gathering, including F-Prime Capital, Fidelity Investments, MassMutual, Global Atlantic Financial Group, Ernst & Young LLP (EY), Commonwealth, Goodwin Procter LLP, Slalom, Rise, created by Barclays, Eastern Bank, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Wolf & Company, Rezoomex, Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank, Akoya, Outrigger Group, Vestigo Ventures, Forward Financing, Consulate General of Canada, Worcester Polytechnic Institute Business School, and Flywire. For more details about our sponsors, please visit BostonFintechWeek.org/Sponsors .

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides a leg-up for entrepreneurs around the world by providing free access to critical datasets and resources to build their early-stage fintech products through its Data Access Residency. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 360 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Boston Fintech Week and Mass Fintech Hub - a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech - are initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintech-sandbox .

