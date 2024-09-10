Survey & Ballot Systems Joins NWPPA to Strengthen Co-Op Elections and Member Engagement

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Survey & Ballot Systems (SBS) today announced its new associate membership with Northwest Public Power Association (NWPPA). This partnership will bring SBS' premier election management services to over 150 public utilities in 10 western states and Canada. This membership marks an important step in SBS' continued commitment as a governance partner to cooperatives.



"We're excited to partner with NWPPA," said Paul Bordson-Nolle, Sales Manager at SBS. "Running secure, efficient, and fair elections is crucial to the success of co-ops. Our expertise in the cooperative industry positions us as a resource to NWPPA and its members to deliver transparent, unbiased elections."

NWPPA serves the interest of public power in the Greater Pacific Northwest. Its membership is comprised of western public utilities and associate members who support the utility industry. NWPPA's ability to connect utility and associate members is mutually beneficial. It provides a connection to industry-relevant products, services, and new technologies while also offering a means to network directly with key professionals and collaborate to keep this industry at the leading edge.

As a member, SBS will:

Participate in NWPPA events

Collaborate with members to solve election and nomination challenges

Consult on how to implement governance best practices

With over three decades of experience, SBS is the leading third-party election services provider, managing hundreds of secure co-op elections annually. With SBS' onsite, hybrid and online voting solutions, cooperatives can enhance the integrity, security and transparency of their elections. With world-class security, proven data management processes, and dedicated support, SBS ensures co-ops can boost member participation and maintain the integrity of their elections and annual meetings.

About NWPPA:

Founded in 1940, Northwest Public Power Association is a regional association of over 150 public/people's utility districts, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and Crown corporations in Alaska, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, and British Columbia. NWPPA also serves the networking needs of over 350 associate members who are allied with the electric utility industry. As NWPPA is a not-for-profit membership organization, once a utility joins, all employees of that utility may participate in the associations' programs. Visit nwppa.org to learn more.

About Survey & Ballot Systems:

Since 1990, Survey & Ballot Systems has set the standard in election management, working with the world's top member-based organizations to facilitate and manage their voting and governance needs. By providing traditional paper ballot elections, online voting solutions, hybrid voting systems, live virtual voting software, digital nominations, and survey solutions, SBS stands as the trusted third-party election partner for over 800 organizations, including nearly 300 cooperatives. Learn more at surveyandballotsystems.com.

