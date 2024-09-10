Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Survey & Ballot Systems Joins NWPPA to Strengthen Co-Op Elections and Member Engagement

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Survey & Ballot Systems (SBS) today announced its new associate membership with Northwest Public Power Association (NWPPA). This partnership will bring SBS' premier election management services to over 150 public utilities in 10 western states and Canada. This membership marks an important step in SBS' continued commitment as a governance partner to cooperatives.

Survey & Ballot Systems Logo

Survey & Ballot Systems Logo

"We're excited to partner with NWPPA," said Paul Bordson-Nolle, Sales Manager at SBS. "Running secure, efficient, and fair elections is crucial to the success of co-ops. Our expertise in the cooperative industry positions us as a resource to NWPPA and its members to deliver transparent, unbiased elections."

NWPPA serves the interest of public power in the Greater Pacific Northwest. Its membership is comprised of western public utilities and associate members who support the utility industry. NWPPA's ability to connect utility and associate members is mutually beneficial. It provides a connection to industry-relevant products, services, and new technologies while also offering a means to network directly with key professionals and collaborate to keep this industry at the leading edge.

As a member, SBS will:

  • Participate in NWPPA events

  • Collaborate with members to solve election and nomination challenges

  • Consult on how to implement governance best practices

With over three decades of experience, SBS is the leading third-party election services provider, managing hundreds of secure co-op elections annually. With SBS' onsite, hybrid and online voting solutions, cooperatives can enhance the integrity, security and transparency of their elections. With world-class security, proven data management processes, and dedicated support, SBS ensures co-ops can boost member participation and maintain the integrity of their elections and annual meetings.

About NWPPA:

Founded in 1940, Northwest Public Power Association is a regional association of over 150 public/people's utility districts, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and Crown corporations in Alaska, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, and British Columbia. NWPPA also serves the networking needs of over 350 associate members who are allied with the electric utility industry. As NWPPA is a not-for-profit membership organization, once a utility joins, all employees of that utility may participate in the associations' programs. Visit nwppa.org to learn more.

About Survey & Ballot Systems:

Since 1990, Survey & Ballot Systems has set the standard in election management, working with the world's top member-based organizations to facilitate and manage their voting and governance needs. By providing traditional paper ballot elections, online voting solutions, hybrid voting systems, live virtual voting software, digital nominations, and survey solutions, SBS stands as the trusted third-party election partner for over 800 organizations, including nearly 300 cooperatives. Learn more at surveyandballotsystems.com.

Contact Information

Tina Fehr
Marketing Specialist
tfehr@surveyandballotsystems.com
952-974-2300

SOURCE: Survey & Ballot Systems

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.