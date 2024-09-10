Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Subsidiary The Digital Dept. Brings Coveted BRANDEdit Influencer Showroom to New York Fashion Week for the First Time

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / The Digital Dept., a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), is thrilled to announce the debut of its highly sought-after BRANDEdit Influencer Showroom at New York Fashion Week (NYFW). For the first time ever, the BRANDEdit showroom, a brand discovery platform known for its curated creator events, will be making its mark in NYC.

The expansion of the BRANDEdit showroom to New York comes after overwhelming demand. This exclusive event will showcase beauty treatments from ClearSilk, a carefully selected collection of fashion and accessories from brands such as Crocs and Lulus, wellness products from MaryRuth Organics, and many more brands in the beauty and wellness space. The showroom is designed to prepare influencers for a week full of runway shows and high-profile events. The showroom will include essential beauty and skincare products, must-have fashion pieces for the season, travel essentials to keep influencers stylish on the go, and convenient food and beverage options to maintain energy levels throughout the week.

Sarah Boyd, co-CEO of The Digital Dept., comments, "The goal of the BRANDEdit Showroom is simple: raise brand awareness, create content opportunities, and drive buzz during New York Fashion Week. BRANDEdit has become a successful division within The Digital Dept., and we're excited to bring it to NYC for the first time."

"The Digital Dept. has been making their mark creating genuine connections between brands and audiences. Our unique strength lies in our ability to blend digital influence with immersive, real-world experiences, offering brands an integrated strategy that drives lasting engagement and loyalty," comments co-CEO Ali Grant.

The BRANDEdit NYFW Showroom will be held on September 10 and 11, 2024. The location remains under wraps as the event is invite-only, ensuring an exclusive and intimate experience for attendees. Following the NYC debut, the BRANDEdit Showroom will continue its journey, with the next events planned for Los Angeles in November and Miami in December ahead of Art Basel.

About The Digital Dept.

The Digital Dept. is a leading full-service influencer marketing and talent management firm specializing in brand strategy and creator representation. The Digital Dept. manages over 200 creators with a social footprint of 200 million across various verticals. The company excels in crafting brand partnerships and creative strategies, both online and offline, through live experiences such as events and creative mailers. Led by Sarah Boyd and Ali Grant, The Digital Dept. operates out of Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Miami. Learn more at TheDigitalDept.com or follow us on social media @thedigitaldpt.

ABOUT DOLPHIN:

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partnerships like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Special Projects, and The Digital Dept., Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries, from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise. Key ventures include collaborations with Rachael Ray for Staple Gin and Mastercard Midnight Theatre.

