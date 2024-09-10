Fayr Selects Mylo as Exclusive Auto, Home and Renters Insurance Partner

Mylo to embed insurance for the co-parenting application's 20,000+ users

Insurtech leader Mylo today announced that it has been selected by Fayr , a groundbreaking mobile application designed to support divorced parents in managing a range of co-parenting needs, as its exclusive auto, home and renters insurance partner. This collaboration will integrate Mylo's embedded insurance widget into the co-parenting app, delivering guided insurance shopping for personalized solutions directly to its users.

With a growing user base of 20,000, Fayr makes it easy for amicably separated parents to keep track of expenses, scheduling, messaging and locations through one app, saving them time, resources and legal fees. Divorced parents often face significant changes in their insurance needs too, from transitioning off a spouse's policy to acquiring coverage for new living arrangements. Mylo will provide Fayr's users with access to a range of insurance products directly within the app and enable them to compare options for best coverage and value.

"At Fayr, we want to provide our users with fast, easy and stress-free ways to carry out important co-parenting activities, including managing their insurance," said Michael Daniels, Fayr CEO. "Mylo is a great addition to our experience because they quickly connect parents with the best coverage for current and changing needs."

Mylo offers smooth integration, enabling partners in a range of industries to embed its widget into their digital platforms in five minutes or less with just a few lines of code. Fayr's users can navigate Mylo's guided insurance shopping experience, featuring coverage recommendations and quote comparisons of products from 100+ carriers, without having to leave the Fayr app. The app will also feature the option for users to connect directly with a licensed Mylo agent.

"Fayr and Mylo combine technology and a great customer experience to provide a new level of convenience for separated parents," said David Embry , Mylo CEO. "We look forward to helping Fayr's users find the coverage they need to protect what matters in changing situations."

To learn more about Mylo, please visit choosemylo.com .

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com .

About Fayr

Fayr is a mobile application that streamlines key aspects of family management for divorced parents raising children together. Fayr offers busy co-parents a simple way to manage day-to-day life, including a shared calendar, real-time geo-locators, secure in-app messaging, expense logs and downloadable PDF reports of all app activity. Fayr's transparent, real-time audit logs and geo-location functions help parents communicate constructively. For more information visit www.fayr.com .

