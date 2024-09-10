CeCors, Inc.: VETCOMM Set to Gain National Exposure Through Military Makeover on Lifetime, Reaching Approximately 83 Million Viewers

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / CeCors, Inc. (the "Company" or "CEOS") (OTC PINK:CEOS), through its wholly-owned subsidiary VETCOMM is pleased to announce its appearance in Military Makeover with Montel®, a BrandStar Original and America's leading branded reality TV show, which provides hope and support to military members and their families. VETCOMM CEO Kate Monroe will assist a Purple Heart recipient in securing military disability compensation while the show's team renovates the veteran's home





A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams co-produces Military Makeover alongside a vibrant cast, including co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand, who work to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. This special series brings together caring companies of all sizes, such as VETCOMM, along with non-profits and local communities. VETCOMM will be featured on Military Makeover, which airs on Lifetime® and reaches approximately 83 million viewers. The show is syndicated 300 times, offering VETCOMM broad national exposure. This opportunity allows VETCOMM to amplify its mission of supporting veterans to millions of viewers.

In addition to this invaluable exposure, the Company retains full rights to the episode footage, which it will leverage for marketing campaigns, social media, investor relations, and internal engagement. This opportunity will allow VETCOMM to continuously engage with its audience, build awareness, and potentially attract new investors while demonstrating the real-world impact of its mission to support veterans.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with such an esteemed show and host in Montel Williams," says VETCOMM CEO Kate Monroe. "At VETCOMM, we specialize in helping veterans get the benefits they need. The chance to partner with Military Makeover and Montel, who do such a great job highlighting the needs of veterans as they make the often difficult transition to civilian life, just made sense."

With millions of veterans still struggling to access the benefits they deserve, VETCOMM is committed to creating lasting change in the lives of those who have served our country. Teaming up with Military Makeover highlights this mission, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to support and uplift the veteran community. Together, we can make a meaningful difference, one veteran at a time.

Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation-and the lives-of these deserving families.

About Military Makeover with Montel®

About VETCOMM

VETCOMM's mission is to empower United States veterans by providing them with the education and resources they need to access the benefits they are entitled to but not presently receiving. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VetComm is dedicated to advocating for veterans and ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive after serving our country.

VETCOMM believes that every veteran deserves to receive the benefits they are entitled to and is committed to providing a comprehensive education and support platform to help them do just that. With the tools provided by VetComm, veterans can get rated and claim the benefits they deserve, preventing the reallocation of funds by the U.S. government to other budget line items and making sure that those who have served their country receive the support they need to lead fulfilling lives. For more information, visit https://www.VetComm.us.

About CeCors, Inc.

CeCors, Inc. is a diversified company focused on veteran support and wellness products. In 2023, CeCors acquired VETCOMM a company dedicated to helping U.S. veterans access underutilized benefits and compensation. PsyKey, a CeCors subsidiary, specializes in premium functional mushroom coffee, offering products that promote wellness and enhance focus. Together, VVETCOMM and PsyKey address the unique needs of veterans and civilians, leveraging their combined expertise to make a meaningful impact.

About Kate Monroe

Kate Monroe is a 100% rated disabled USMC veteran. As the CEO of CEOS and VETCOMM, she leads a team of dedicated professionals who help veterans get what they are owed from the VA. With more than 10 years of experience in sales, leadership, and coaching, her mission is to empower veterans to access their benefits and improve their quality of life.

Kate is the author of several books, has appeared over 60+ times on broadcast news and is a contributor on homeless, drugs, border, veteran affairs, foreign affairs on Forbes, Fox News, Medium, Inman and many more. In fact, she went viral for her take on the San Diego homeless crisis. In 2023, Kate released her book, "The Race to Save America".

