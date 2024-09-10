Exalate Secures VLAIO Grant to Advance AI-Driven Integration and Global Connectivity

Exalate, a leader in software integration, has set its sights on reinventing how businesses connect their systems worldwide. With a fresh €182,703 grant from the Flanders Agency for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (VLAIO), Exalate is poised to leverage artificial intelligence to make integrations faster, more intuitive, and accessible to companies of all sizes.

The grant is part of a larger €390,000 research project, marking a significant milestone for Exalate. In partnership with Belgian AI expert company Radix, Exalate will advance its technology and expand its global reach in the software integration sector.

Reinventing Integration for a Connected Ecosystem

With over a decade of experience connecting more than 2,500 customers globally, Exalate has seen firsthand the challenges businesses face in integration. Imagine a world where any company can effortlessly connect its software systems with partners, suppliers, and customers-no IT army required. That's the future Exalate is building. Now, with the power of AI and new funding, they're ready to tackle these challenges directly.

Francis Martens, CEO of Exalate, comments, "Receiving the VLAIO grant is a pivotal moment for Exalate. It allows us to push the boundaries of integration technology and to innovate at a new level, using AI to redefine how companies connect and collaborate globally."

Driving Ongoing Innovation with AI

Exalate has consistently been a key innovator in the integration field. The next step involves leveraging generative AI to transform how advanced integrations are set up, enabling any system to be integrated quickly, securely, and at a deep level.

The initiative will enhance Exalate's capabilities in several key areas:

AI-Assisted Scripting: Simplifying the creation and management of integration scripts.

Descriptive Integrations: Generating scripts based on natural language descriptions.

Automated Network Policies: Converting network specifications into actionable integration policies.

Bruno Dauwe, Product Manager at Exalate, adds, "Combining generative AI with our powerful scripting engine and a new script runner preview (or test drive possibility) will make it easier for organizations to set up and manage integrations. We're focused on reducing technical barriers and enhancing overall efficiency."

Strategic Partnership for AI Excellence

To ensure the highest level of AI expertise, Exalate is partnering with Radix, a leading AI innovator in Belgium. This partnership is a key element in Exalate's vision to drive business transformation and systemic technological change.

Davio Larnout, CEO of Radix, comments, "The synergy between Exalate's vision and Radix's AI expertise promises to deliver groundbreaking advancements in integration technology. We are clearly setting new industry standards. Our collaboration is an excellent example of how we are determined to deliver on AI's promise to be a catalyst for a better and more productive future. As the AI market is evolving rapidly, the challenges are as well, and so do we. More on that later, so better stay tuned!"

Looking Forward

Exalate's AI roadmap, launched in November 2022, aims to refine its integration solution to meet evolving business needs. The VLAIO grant will enable Exalate to harness generative AI to simplify and enhance the integration of diverse systems, including across company borders. By enabling faster and more secure integrations, Exalate aims to amplify the network effect-where each new connection enhances the value of the entire network, creating a more interconnected and efficient global ecosystem.

Francis Martens concludes, "This funding brings us closer to our vision of a truly interconnected business world. We're not just connecting software-we're connecting ideas, processes, and people across the globe."

About Exalate

Exalate is a leader in software integration with over a decade of industry experience. As a Platinum Atlassian Marketplace Partner, Exalate offers a high-performance integration solution, with two top-rated Atlassian Marketplace apps boasting more than 6,000 active installs and over 7,500 successful integrations. With a global network of over 200 partners, Exalate is dedicated to transforming connectivity and collaboration in a digital-first world.

About Radix

Radix is a pioneering Belgian AI company dedicated to empowering businesses with AI technologies to enhance decision-making, optimize operations, and drive sustainable growth. As Radix approaches an exciting new era, the company's commitment to delivering intelligent, mission-aligned solutions remains steadfast. Radix continues to shape the future of AI in Europe and beyond. They do that by ensuring that their partners and clients benefit from cutting-edge innovations that truly serve their purpose. Follow Radix's journey to be aware of the big changes!

