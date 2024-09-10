Instawork Launches Award Series Recognizing Businesses Providing Exceptional Flexible Work Opportunities for Hourly Workers

Instawork honors businesses across the country offering flexible and supportive work environments

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Instawork, the leading flexible work platform that connects local workers with thousands of businesses, today announces the launch of its Best Places for Flexible Work awards. This first-of-its-kind awards series is designed to honor businesses that have excelled in offering outstanding economic opportunities for hourly workers.



The hourly workforce is the fastest-growing segment of the American workforce, with more than 80 million hourly workers ensuring that almost every industry runs smoothly. The ability to choose when and how to work is particularly motivating for more than 75% of flexible workers who are the sole earners in their households.

Each category of this new award series highlights a unique and important aspect of providing flexible and supportive work environments for hourly workers:

The Best Place for Flexible WorkAwards recognize businesses that provide an outstanding work environment characterized by flexibility and support. These businesses have set themselves apart by fostering a culture where adaptability and worker satisfaction are paramount.

The Economic Opportunity Awards acknowledge businesses that demonstrate a commitment to workers by providing ample and reliable work opportunities.

The Hiring Heroes Award celebrates businesses that are dedicated to supporting workers who have served our country by providing regular and meaningful work opportunities to active, reserve, or veteran military members.

To see a full list of award recipients and for more information about the awards series, please visit: https://www.instawork.com/Partner-Awards

"We believe that businesses investing in the hourly workforce are the backbone of a thriving economy," said Kira Caban, Head of Strategic Communications at Instawork. "This new awards series is not just about recognition; it's about celebrating the significant contributions and innovative practices of businesses across the country. By shining a spotlight on these exemplary businesses, we hope to inspire others to prioritize flexibility and worker satisfaction, ultimately raising the standard for hourly work environments across the country."

This new awards series kicks off during National Staffing Employee Week, a time dedicated to celebrating the invaluable contributions of temporary and contract workers across the nation. This provides a unique opportunity to recognize these workers who ensure businesses and industries across the country continue to thrive.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than six million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, CNN, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 50 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

