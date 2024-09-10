Anker SOLIX's new microinverters are optimizing solar production and storage for homeowners according to Shaun Xiong, board member and general manager of the company's charging business. He says the company is also well on its way to achieving its goal of zero plastic packaging by 2027. What is significant about the new Anker SOLIX X1 Solar & Storage Solution? Xiong: The Anker SOLIX X1 Solar and Storage Solution marks our further development in the field of energy independence and reflects our firm commitment to the principles of Power Resilience and Most Accessible. To address Power Resilience, ...

