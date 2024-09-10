Industry veteran from Oxford Gene Technology and Invitae Corp with +25 Years of experience to lead expansion of genomic testing offerings and drive innovation in personalized healthcare solutions

LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company, announced today the appointment of Francheska Werner as Head of Provider Genomics. With over 25 years of progressive experience with start-up and world-leading biotech and diagnostic companies, Werner brings a proven track record of driving innovation and leading top-performing teams in the healthcare sector. Her appointment marks a significant step forward in the company's ongoing commitment to deliver personalized healthcare solutions and expand its commercial dominance in the genomics space.

In her new role at LetsGetChecked, Werner and team will partner with healthcare providers to integrate unique, cutting edge solutions that drive patients to high quality healthcare, informed by genomics. As the lead of the Provider Genomics vertical, she will spearhead the development and application of progressive solutions for healthcare providers to better leverage genomic information in patient care.

"We are very happy to welcome Francheska to the LetsGetChecked team. Her passion for advancing healthcare access and improving patient outcomes through personalized and preventive medicine aligns perfectly with our mission," said Peter Foley, Founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked. "Under Francheska's leadership we will build strong partnerships with healthcare providers to enhance the accessibility of genomics in clinical settings and drive innovation in personalized healthcare solutions."

Werner joins LetsGetChecked from Oxford Gene Technology (OGT), where she served as the Executive Vice President, North America. In this role, she successfully oversaw operations and spearheaded growth initiatives across the United States and Canada. OGT is renowned for providing cutting-edge genetic solutions for research and clinical applications, with a strong emphasis on cytogenetics, molecular genetics, and genomics. Prior to her tenure at OGT, Werner was Head of United States Sales at Invitae Corp, a global leader in genetic testing and diagnostics. At Invitae, she led the sales and clinical science teams across all product lines, significantly increasing revenue and expanding market share within the United States.

"I believe that genomic information holds a powerful position in the treatment of disease, its prevention and empowering patients with information to lead longer, happier lives," said Francheska Werner, Head of Provider Genomics at LetsGetChecked. "I am thrilled to join an organization that not only shares this same vision, but that also is uniquely equipped with the end-to-end infrastructure and solutions necessary to bring genomic information to mainstream medicine."

This leadership announcement comes as LetsGetChecked continues to deliver on its mission to empower people to live longer, happier lives by providing the tools to manage health from their home through lab testing, genetic sequencing and health insights, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. The company has improved the health of patients around the world, serving over ten million individuals and more than 5,000 corporate clients with health testing and virtual care services since it was founded in 2015.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through health testing, virtual care, genetic sequencing, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked's end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, physician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.

